Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2026 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

March 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2026

Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 15, 2026



VERO BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2026. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid April 29, 2026 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 15, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of March 18, 2026, the Company had 195,511,115 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 28, 2026, the Company had 193,621,550 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 181,985,900 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures



About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

($ in thousands)

Realized

Realized

Dec-25 -

Feb-26

Feb-26

Net

Weighted

CPR

CPR

Weighted

Average

(1-Month)

(3-Month)

Modeled Interest

Current

Fair

% of

Current

Average

Maturity

(Reported

(Reported

Rate Sensitivity (1)

Type Face

Value

Portfolio

Price

Coupon

GWAC

Age

(Months)

in Mar)

in Mar)

(-50 BPS)

(+50 BPS)

Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 $ 326,264 $ 299,711 2.69 % 91.86 3.00 % 3.52 % 58 295 7.0 % 6.6 % $ 8,732 $ (8,810 ) 30yr 3.5 37,847 35,791 0.32 % 94.57 3.50 % 4.30 % 77 264 0.7 % 0.9 % 1,019 (1,044 ) 30yr 4.0 49,857 48,978 0.44 % 98.24 4.00 % 4.77 % 81 274 11.2 % 10.1 % 1,150 (1,207 ) 30yr 4.5 265,635 263,886 2.36 % 99.34 4.50 % 5.44 % 44 311 7.6 % 6.6 % 4,593 (5,413 ) 30yr 5.0 1,712,485 1,731,362 15.51 % 101.10 5.00 % 6.00 % 12 346 5.5 % 5.5 % 23,967 (32,392 ) 30yr 5.5 3,423,264 3,524,995 31.58 % 102.97 5.50 % 6.46 % 11 345 8.9 % 7.9 % 32,132 (49,754 ) 30yr 6.0 3,220,440 3,346,156 29.98 % 103.90 6.00 % 6.93 % 15 340 18.7 % 17.1 % 17,518 (29,450 ) 30yr 6.5 1,602,011 1,684,327 15.09 % 105.14 6.50 % 7.39 % 18 338 22.5 % 20.1 % 5,701 (8,992 ) 30yr 7.0 202,017 213,445 1.91 % 105.66 7.00 % 7.95 % 28 323 22.5 % 33.4 % 1,329 (1,521 ) 30yr Total 10,839,820 11,148,651 99.89 % 102.85 5.63 % 6.56 % 16 339 13.5 % 12.7 % 96,141 (138,583 ) Total Pass-Through RMBS 10,839,820 11,148,651 99.89 % 102.85 5.63 % 6.56 % 16 339 13.5 % 12.7 % 96,141 (138,583 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 5,133 400 0.00 % 7.80 4.00 % 4.56 % 169 65 6.6 % 9.1 % 1 (2 ) IO 30yr 4.0 62,040 11,336 0.10 % 18.27 4.00 % 4.60 % 137 213 4.2 % 5.7 % (144 ) 15 IO 30yr 4.5 2,713 487 0.00 % 17.96 4.50 % 4.99 % 187 159 7.8 % 8.7 % (5 ) 1 IO 30yr 5.0 1,422 283 0.00 % 19.91 5.00 % 5.37 % 188 159 0.9 % 1.8 % (5 ) - IO Total 71,308 12,506 0.11 % 17.54 4.04 % 4.62 % 143 199 4.5 % 6.0 % (153 ) 14 IIO 30yr 4.0 15,796 174 0.00 % 1.10 0.14 % 4.40 % 101 247 11.6 % 16.7 % 616 (172 ) Total Structured RMBS 87,104 12,680 0.11 % 14.56 3.33 % 4.58 % 135 208 5.8 % 8.0 % 463 (158 ) Total Mortgage Assets $ 10,926,924 $ 11,161,331 100.00 % 5.61 % 6.55 % 17 338 13.4 % 12.7 % $ 96,604 $ (138,741 )





Hedge Modeled Interest

Notional

Period Rate Sensitivity (1)

Hedge Balance

End (-50 BPS)

(+50 BPS)

3-Month SOFR Futures $ (390,000 ) Oct-26 $ (2,584 ) $ 2,584 10-Year Treasury Future(2) (53,000 ) Jan-33 (1,760 ) 1,727 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(3) (60,000 ) Nov-35 (2,775 ) 2,651 ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000 ) Mar-31 (228 ) 221 Swaps (6,409,800 ) May-30 (126,338 ) 122,629 TBA Short (272,000 ) Mar-26 (1,171 ) 1,925 Hedge Total $ (7,194,800 ) $ (134,856 ) $ 131,737 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (38,252 ) $ (7,004 )





(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $113.81 at February 28, 2026. The market value of the short position was $60.3 million. (3) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $116.73 at February 28, 2026. The market value of the short position was $70.0 million.





RMBS Assets by Agency

($ in thousands)

Percentage

Fair

of

Asset Category Value

Portfolio

As of February 28, 2026 Fannie Mae $ 5,614,215 50.3 % Freddie Mac 5,547,116 49.7 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 11,161,331 100.0 %





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

($ in thousands)

Percentage

Fair

of

Asset Category Value

Portfolio

As of February 28, 2026 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 619,428 5.5 % Whole Pool Assets 10,541,903 94.5 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 11,161,331 100.0 %





Borrowings By Counterparty

($ in thousands)

Weighted

Weighted

% of

Average

Average

Total

Total

Repo

Maturity

Longest As of February 28, 2026 Borrowings

Debt

Rate

in Days

Maturity Citigroup Global Markets Inc $ 510,479 4.8 % 3.80 % 11 3/23/2026 Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC 504,581 4.8 % 3.78 % 78 5/28/2026 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 497,585 4.7 % 3.80 % 71 5/26/2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia 492,553 4.6 % 3.79 % 20 3/23/2026 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 485,672 4.6 % 3.79 % 28 4/14/2026 South Street Securities, LLC 482,527 4.5 % 3.84 % 106 11/13/2026 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 482,370 4.5 % 3.78 % 26 3/26/2026 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 476,655 4.5 % 3.81 % 20 5/21/2026 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 458,288 4.3 % 3.86 % 118 7/27/2026 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 452,722 4.3 % 3.80 % 13 3/23/2026 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 451,139 4.3 % 3.94 % 49 5/18/2026 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 450,335 4.2 % 3.85 % 55 9/21/2026 Bank of Montreal 431,115 4.1 % 3.79 % 13 3/13/2026 StoneX Financial Inc. 426,694 4.0 % 3.79 % 23 3/23/2026 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 419,038 3.9 % 3.79 % 25 3/27/2026 DV Securities, LLC Repo 406,310 3.8 % 3.78 % 101 8/21/2026 Clear Street LLC 399,651 3.8 % 3.79 % 16 3/19/2026 Goldman, Sachs & Co 381,962 3.6 % 3.78 % 26 3/26/2026 ING Financial Markets LLC 381,030 3.6 % 3.79 % 11 3/11/2026 Banco Santander SA 363,048 3.4 % 3.78 % 24 5/19/2026 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 340,588 3.2 % 3.79 % 22 4/8/2026 Brean Capital, LLC 288,543 2.7 % 3.79 % 17 3/23/2026 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 252,183 2.4 % 3.81 % 23 3/23/2026 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 240,100 2.3 % 3.80 % 2 3/2/2026 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 200,611 1.9 % 3.92 % 16 3/16/2026 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 200,457 1.9 % 3.79 % 45 5/19/2026 Natixis, New York Branch 100,664 0.9 % 3.79 % 27 3/27/2026 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 32,741 0.3 % 3.78 % 12 3/12/2026 Total Borrowings $ 10,609,641 100.0 % 3.81 % 39 11/13/2026



Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400