GOWell Technology to Participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWell Technology Limited (“GOWell” or the “Company”), a global one-stop-shop for innovative well logging solutions in the energy sector, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference taking place on March 22-24, 2026.

GOWell management is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of the event.

Event 38th Annual Roth Conference Date March 22-24th, 2026 Location The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel – Dana Point, CA

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment. As always, attendees will receive the true Roth experience with many social components including networking, entertainment and athletic charity events.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2026Registration

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About GOWell Technology Limited

GOWell Technology Limited is an international company that provides a wide range of innovative well logging technologies and distributed sensing solutions for energy companies globally. The Company maintains a multi-disciplinary research and development team with a robust patent portfolio of technology aimed to solve complex industry challenges. GOWell’s solutions can be applied to a wide range of wells from traditional energy to energy transition. The Company has a global, diverse customer base with long-term relationships with the key major oil service companies and operators in the energy sector. Headquartered in Singapore, GOWell has a global manufacturing and procurement network, with regional hubs in the United States and UAE in addition to regional operations in more than 50 countries.

For more information about GOWell Technology Limited, visit www.gowell.energy.

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Georg Venturatos

949-574-3860

GOWell@gateway-grp.com

Media Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Zach Kadletz, Ryan Deloney

949-574-3860

GOWell@gateway-grp.com