Winnebago Industries Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share payable on April 29, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2026.

“Winnebago Industries’ commitment to disciplined capital deployment continues to deliver tangible returns to shareholders,” said Winnebago Industries Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes. “We remain focused on balancing investment in innovation and operational excellence with prudent balance sheet management to support the long-term strength of our business. Winnebago Industries has now paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for 47 consecutive quarters, reflecting our dedication to returning capital to shareholders while maintaining flexibility amid dynamic market conditions.”

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material visit www.winnebagoind.com/investors.