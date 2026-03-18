Rocket Lab Secures $190M Contract for 20x HASTE Launches, Cements Hypersonics Leadership with Department of War Partnership

The new award is the single largest launch contract in Rocket Lab’s history, bringing the total number of launches in backlog to more than 70 and pushing Rocket Lab’s total backlog across launch and space systems to more than $2 billion

Under MACH-TB 2.0 Task Area 1, led by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (Nasdaq: KTOS) (“Kratos”), Rocket Lab will perform 20 hypersonic test flights with its HASTE launch vehicle over a four-year period

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced the signing of its single largest launch agreement yet: a $190 million contract for a block buy of 20 hypersonic test flights with its HASTE launch vehicle for the Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 program – a U.S. Department of War effort executed in partnership with Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division (NSWC Crane) to rapidly accelerate hypersonic flight tests and advanced aerospace technologies shaping the future of defense missions.

Under MACH-TB 2.0 Task Area 1, led by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (Nasdaq: KTOS) (“Kratos”), Rocket Lab will perform 20 hypersonic test flights with its HASTE launch vehicle over a four-year period. The first of these 20 new missions is expected to take place within months of contract signing, demonstrating Rocket Lab's operational efficiency and ability to move quickly to meet modern warfare demands.

Rocket Lab is at the forefront of hypersonic flight tests for the nation. With multiple HASTE launches at speeds of Mach 5+ already successfully completed for the MACH-TB program since 2023, this expanded multi-year launch partnership builds upon Rocket Lab’s demonstrated success delivering high-cadence hypersonic capabilities at scale for the warfighter – a critical technology area for the Department of War that will deliver the greatest impact, fastest results, and most decisive advantage for its armed forces. With a 100% mission success rate across all HASTE launches, Rocket Lab continues to demonstrate the commercial responsiveness and precision that hypersonic programs demand to address pressing national security challenges.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said: “Our expanded partnership with MACH-TB and the Department of War strengthens America’s national security and delivers reliable, modern hypersonic capabilities with speed and affordability. Our advanced technology, responsive launch schedules, and mass production of our HASTE hypersonic rockets are enabling faster progress across a range of hypersonic experiments by our government and industry partners, and this latest contract is another proud moment for the team that builds the strength and resiliency of the United States’ aerospace efforts.”

These 20 new HASTE missions for MACH-TB are the latest additions to Rocket Lab’s manifest that now includes more than 70 launches in backlog. Combined with other recently signed agreements for HASTE missions and orbital Electron launches, Rocket Lab has sold 28 new launches in Q1 2026 far, almost as many launches as the Company sold in the full year 2025. The exponential growth of its dedicated launch services underpins Electron’s role as the small launch vehicle of choice for commercial, civil, and defense missions.

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads, and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

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