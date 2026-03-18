1RATE, Inc. Achieves Milestone of 540+ Closed Home Loans Without Last-Minute Mortgage Failures in DMV Market

Silver Spring, MD, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1RATE, Inc., an independent mortgage brokerage serving the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia region, announced today that it has reached a milestone of supporting more than 540 homebuyers and surpassing $230 million in total loan volume without a single last-minute mortgage collapse attributed to deferred underwriting. This milestone reflects the company’s upfront underwriting model, which shifts financial verification and risk assessment to the beginning of the mortgage process to improve closing certainty.

Chris Kyun Choe

When Chris Choe relocated his family from California to Maryland, he expected the cross-country move to be the hard part. What he didn't expect was the silence. After handing over his most sensitive financial documents to a loan processor, he heard nothing for three agonizing days. No updates. No reassurance. Just anxiety.

That experience lit a fuse. Choe - a 15-year operations and finance veteran who had helped manage a billion-dollar company - found himself feeling utterly powerless during what should have been a milestone moment for his family. If someone with his background felt that lost, he couldn't stop thinking about what the average homebuyer must go through.

Then, in May 2020, hours after finalizing his company's COVID survival strategy, he was laid off. Instead of retreating to the C-suite, he leaned into the lesson.

He founded 1RATE - a Montgomery County mortgage brokerage built on one non-negotiable promise: no family should ever feel abandoned during the biggest financial decision of their lives.

Inverting the Industry Playbook

The biggest failure point in the traditional mortgage process is what insiders call the "11th-hour" panic - the devastating moment a family discovers their loan is unraveling three days before closing. It happens because most lenders defer the hard work for as long as possible.

1RATE does the opposite. Choe built the brokerage around rigorous upfront underwriting that front-loads every difficult question, financial review, and documentation requirement at the start of the process - not the end. It requires significantly more effort. That's precisely why most lenders refuse to do it.

"The fear of a last-minute collapse should not be part of homeownership," said Choe. "We built our entire model to eliminate that fear on day one, not paper over it at the finish line."

Paired with a fully integrated technology stack that keeps buyers informed in real time as their loan progresses, 1RATE has turned the mortgage experience from a black box into a transparent, stress-managed process.

That commitment to transparency extends beyond his clients. Through his YouTube channel, Choe publicly educates DMV homebuyers on the mortgage process in plain language - covering everything from what upfront underwriting actually means to how buyers can protect themselves in competitive markets. It is education the industry has little incentive to offer.

The Numbers That Matter

Since founding, 1RATE has closed more than $230 million in loan volume and guided over 540 families to homeownership across the DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland metro area - without a single 11th-hour collapse attributable to deferred underwriting.

The firm has accumulated more than 210 five-star reviews. One recent client summed up the experience simply: "Working with you has been one of the best decisions we've made... We have been lucky to find you."

Recognition

1RATE's model has earned formal industry recognition, including:

These distinctions reflect consistent client outcomes over multiple years - not a single moment of recognition.

A Category Being Rebuilt from the Ground Up

1RATE operates as an independent mortgage broker in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets. Rather than chasing volume with the industry's standard approach - approve fast, fix problems later - Choe has deliberately built a firm that runs slower at the start to move faster when it counts.

The result is a brokerage that competes on trust and outcome certainty rather than rate alone, serving homebuyers across the DMV who are done gambling on silence.





About 1RATE

1RATE is a premier independent mortgage brokerage headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, serving homebuyers across the DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland metro area. Founded by Chris Choe in 2020, 1RATE is built on a communication-first, upfront underwriting model designed to eliminate last-minute loan failures and bring families home with confidence. Learn more at 1rate.com.

Press Inquiries

Chris Choe

info@1rate.com

240-775-1436

https://1rate.com/

12123 Heritage Park Circle

Silver Spring, MD 20906

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=duXZcWKtqf0