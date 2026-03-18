Safran inaugurates expanded Sarasota facility for aircraft electrical systems maintenance, repair and overhaul

Sarasota, Florida, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safran Electrical & Power today unveiled its new building in Sarasota, Florida, dedicated to the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aerospace electrical systems. This expansion reinforces the company capabilities in Sarasota, establishing the site as a key provider of power generation, distribution and conversion management solutions.

With this extension, the Sarasota site now spans 140,000 square feet. It supports a comprehensive range of electrical equipment and services for the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. The facility designs, manufactures and supports electrical power generation systems, power distribution, conversion and protection components, and aircraft emergency systems.

The new facility consolidates all electrical activities previously performed by Thales in Orlando—acquired by Safran Electrical & Power in October 2023 as part of its growth strategy—and now offers specialized maintenance of electrical generators, power electronics, and lithium battery systems. It is also equipped with enhanced engineering and service infrastructure dedicated to maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), as well as the servicing of rotating machines. Operations have already started.

This site expansion enables Safran Electrical & Power to manage the entire lifecycle of its electrical systems in Sarasota, covering research and technology, development, qualification, manufacturing, and extended maintenance support.

“This expansion demonstrates our commitment to strengthening operations in the United States,” said Bruno Bellanger, CEO of Safran Electrical & Power. “Our enhanced MRO capabilities bring advanced electrical equipment closer to our customers, ensuring efficient service and rapid turnaround. These developments align with strategic requirements for emerging commercial and military platforms.”

The Sarasota facility has been operating since 1978 and was later acquired by Safran in 2015. Across its assembly, production, maintenance, engineering and corporate sites in 25 states, Safran supports approximately 11,000 American jobs, serving as a significant contributor to the U.S. aerospace, space, and defense markets.

“We welcome the expansion of Safran Electrical & Power’s Sarasota facility, which strengthens our presence in Florida, a major aerospace hub,” said Peter Lengyel, President & CEO of Safran USA. “Safran has been operating in the United States for more than half a century, and this milestone marks an important step in our ongoing growth strategy.”

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with more than 110,000 employees and revenue of $35.4 billion in 2025, and holds, alone or in partnership, global or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmaps.

Safran has been operating in the U.S. for more than 50 years and has locations in 25 states supporting approximately 11,000 American jobs. Safran provides a broad range of products, solutions and services to the U.S. aerospace, space and defense markets.

Safran Electrical & Power is one of the one of the world leaders in aeronautical electrical systems. The company has expertise across the entire onboard electrical chain: generation systems, distribution, converters, motors, batteries, wiring, components, and ventilation equipment. It has more than 15,500 employees in 13 countries.

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