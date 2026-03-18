New Crypto: Pepeto Announces New Binance Expert Onboard While Ethereum Price Outperforms BTC But Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets ATH

Dubai, UAE, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto confirmed that a new Binance executive has joined the development team to accelerate the exchange tools toward launch readiness ahead of the bull market, and the growing base of holders responded immediately. Over $8.175 million raised, returning investors increasing their positions every update, and a transparency level between team and community that is rare at any stage.

For context, Pepeto is an Ethereum based crypto, and the Ethereum price is outperforming Bitcoin this month, up 18% compared to bitcoin's 13% since March began according to Forbes, and today's pullback is a correction inside a larger move up. Trump's administration is building the crypto regulation framework, rate cuts are approaching, and despite today’s correction and ETH outperformace, Bitcoin price prediction still points toward a new all time high. History shows positioning now in the right crypto ahead of a Bull cycle led by BTC is a must. The time to position is now, and Pepeto is among the strongest choices.

Pepeto New Crypto Opportunity Grows While Ethereum Price Leads the Market and Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets New Highs

Pepeto's new Binance executive joining means the exchange is entering its final phase with institutional grade expertise. The team is building to launch ahead of the bull market so presale holders capture maximum volume from day one.

ETH is confirming the direction. ETH broke above $2,300 and is on track for its first positive monthly close since August 2025 according to CryptoSlate. Spot ETH ETFs pulled in $160 million last week, BlackRock launched its ETHB staking ETF with $104 million in seed capital, and BitMine purchased over 100,000 ETH in the first two weeks of March. ETH is rising because Wall Street is returning to Ethereum.

The Bitcoin price supports the bigger picture. BTC is forming higher lows, spot ETFs absorbed 1.3 million bitcoin, and rate cuts are approaching. Both assets are heading up. But ETH reaching $7,500 gives a 3x. The bitcoin price prediction reaching $150,000 gives a 2x. Strong returns for patient capital. But the portfolios that grow fastest every cycle add the right new crypto at presale entry alongside those holds, because that early position is where the biggest multiples have always come from.

Pepeto Project In Focus While Presale Window Is Closing

The Bitcoin price prediction and ETH price movements made it clear how it is important to position now in the right early opportunity. And the reason Pepeto stands out is the same cofounder who took the original Pepe coin to a $11 billion market cap with zero utility, is leading the same founder of Pepeto. Pepe coin had no exchange, no bridge, no revenue sharing. It was pure meme energy, and the investors who entered the Pepe presale collected returns that made them millionaires. Every one of them says they wish they had put in more.

The Ethereum based crypto Pepeto is the version the cofounder built after learning what the market needs to grow beyond the initial surge. Pepeto’s upgrade is clear from the name itself: PEPE+TO, which refers to Technology and Optimization. The two letters upgrade are clear in Pepeto’s innovative utility, the project is building a Zero fee execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. A cross chain bridge at zero cost. AI screening on every listed token. Revenue sharing that pays presale holders permanently from every transaction. And SolidProof verified the full contracts, with no red flags.

If Pepe reached $11 billion with zero products, would make no sense for Pepeto with a full exchange ecosystem to reach less. The project is targeting multiples beyond what Pepe delivered, and the presale entry right now is equivalent to what early Pepe holders had before anyone knew the name.

When Ethereum price surge means volume is heading to the network, and every exchange on Ethereum captures a share of that flow. The Bitcoin price prediction confirms the Bull cycle is loading. And the new Binance executive joining the team confirms the exchange is preparing to launch into that volume wave, with the institutional grade readiness that separates projects built for real scale from the ones that fade after launch.

Conclusion

The ethereum price is outperforming BTC, the bitcoin price prediction is targeting new highs, Trump publicly asked for Fed rate cuts, the crypto market is clearly heading into a massive explosion. To benefit from this shift, a portfolio should have a new early crypto entry, as they are the ones able to deliver the biggest multiples than any other large cap.

Pepeto is making the choice easier, and the comparison with the original Pepe coin made it even more clear about the future of this crypto. This new crypto opportunity is sitting at presale entry right now with a Binance executive on the team, $8.175 million raised, and a listing approaching fast. The investors who entered the original Pepe presale and held made millions, and every one of them wished they had bought more. Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure, the same cofounder, and a presale that is closing faster every week.

The Pepeto official website is where the investors, understanding how rare this opportunity is, are securing their positions right now.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE



