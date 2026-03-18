SEALSQ To Announce Full Year 2025 Audited Financial Results on March 31

Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Conference Call to be Held on April 1 at 9:00am ET



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, that it will release its audited financial results for the full year (“FY”) ended December 31, 2025, after the close of the market on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 9:00 am ET (3:00 pm CET). If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 877-445-9755

International Dial-In Number: 201-493-6744

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online via the Investors section of the Company’s website, https://www.sealsq.com/investors/events or click here.

The archived call will also be available on the Investors section of the Company's website, https://www.sealsq.com/investors/events.

The Company confirms its previously announced FY 2025 unaudited key financial and operational metrics as well as reiterates previously announced FY 2026 revenue guidance:

FY 2025 revenue of $18 million: represents a 66% increase year-over-year, of which $8 million was generated in Q4 2025, as compared to $4 million in Q4 2024.

FY 2026 revenue is expected to grow between 50% to 100% year-over-year.

FY 2025 net loss of between $30 million – 40 million: an increase against the FY 2024 net loss of $21 million.

$425 million in cash as of December 31, 2025: one of the strongest liquidity positions in its sector, even after deploying $30 million during the year.

Over $200 million of active business pipeline as of December 31, 2025: represents potential revenue opportunities from 2026 through 2028.





About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







