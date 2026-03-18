Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at BIO-Europe Spring 2026

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (“Tonix” or the “Company”), a fully integrated, commercial biotechnology company, announced today that Seth Lederman, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at BIO-Europe Spring 2026, being held March 23-25, 2026, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Company Presentation Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 1:30-1:45 p.m. WET

Location: Presentation Theatre A

Presenter: Seth Lederman, MD, Chief Executive Officer

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals* is a fully-integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on central nervous system (CNS) and immunology treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. TONMYA® (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8 mg), is the first new treatment for fibromyalgia in adults in more than 15 years. Tonix’s CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace® Symtouch® (sumatriptan injection 3 mg) and Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray 10 mg). Tonix is investigating TONMYA® in Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate its potential in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder. In addition, the company’s CNS portfolio includes TNX-2900, which is Phase 2 ready for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare disease. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of immunology programs, including monoclonal antibody TNX-4800 for Lyme disease prophylaxis and TNX-1500, a third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection. To learn more, visit www.tonixpharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

*Tonix’s product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra are registered trademarks of Tonix Medicines. TONMYA is a registered trademark of Tonix Pharma Limited. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including those relating to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the intended use of proceeds from the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including the ability of the Company to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the offering and the timing thereof, as well as those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of Tonix’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

Investor Contacts

Jessica Morris

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

investor.relations@tonixpharma.com

(862) 799-8599

Brian Korb

astr partners

(917) 653-5122

brian.korb@astrpartners.com

Media Contacts

Deborah Elson

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

deborah.elson@tonixpharma.com

Ray Jordan

Putnam Insights

ray@putnaminsights.com