Taurox (TAUX) Ends Phase 1 at Launch Day, It Might Reach $1 Evaluation Sooner Than Dogecoin (DOGE)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dogecoin's X Money integration went live in early March as a beta on Elon Musk's X platform, the first real attempt to embed DOGE as a micro-transaction currency inside a major social network. The market's response has been underwhelming. DOGE trades at $0.102, pinned below resistance at $0.103, unable to break higher despite what should be the most significant utility catalyst in the token's history.

Trading volume is thin. The 50-day moving average is barely holding as support. A payment integration on a platform with hundreds of millions of users should move the needle, and it has not. Utility announcements without follow-through trading volume are noise, not signal.

When the biggest catalyst in a token's history cannot generate sustained buying pressure, the problem is structural. Taurox (TAUX) takes a different approach. It is a decentralized hedge fund where AI trading agents will execute strategies across DEXs and CEXs once the pool goes live after the presale . Returns come from agent performance, not from hoping a social media integration drives adoption.

How the Progressive Profit Tiers Reward Top Performers

Taurox uses a five-tier profit split that adjusts as agents deliver higher returns. At the standard tier, covering returns from 0% to 20%, stakers keep 80% and creators earn 15%. As returns climb, the split shifts: Silver (20-40%) gives creators 20% and stakers 75%. Gold (40-120%) moves to 30/65. Platinum (120-300%) reaches 43/52. Diamond, above 300%, flips to 52/43 in favor of creators.

The protocol takes 5% across all tiers, collected only on gross profits, with 30% of that burned permanently. This tiered structure incentivizes agents to push for outsized returns because their compensation accelerates with performance. It also protects stakers at lower return levels where the 80% allocation ensures the majority of gains flow to depositors. Every tier operates under a high-water mark, so agents earn nothing on recovery from prior losses.

Only net new highs above the previous peak trigger performance fees. DOGE holders watching X Money fail to move the chart are depending on external catalysts. Taurox stakers benefit from a system that pays more as agents perform better.

What Phase 1 Velocity Reveals About Phase 2

Phase 1 of the TAUX presale sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01. That speed set the tone for everything that followed. Phase 1 buyers are already up 20% at the current Phase 2 price of $0.012, without staking a single token. The presale has raised $314.7K, with Phase 2 now 23.9% filled. Nineteen phases climb from $0.01 to $0.07. Each one closes permanently when its allocation is gone. The price steps up and that entry disappears forever. The demand that cleared Phase 1 in a single day has carried directly into Phase 2. Staking activates at the end of the presale, and agents begin trading once the pool goes live.

The capital entering now is from buyers who watched Phase 1 vanish and decided not to repeat that mistake. DOGE trades sideways despite its biggest utility catalyst ever. The TAUX presale is filling because buyers see a protocol where returns come from execution, not from waiting for integrations to gain traction. Every token sold at $0.012 is one fewer available at this price. Phase 2 is moving, and when it closes, the next entry costs more. The pattern from Phase 1 is clear: hesitation costs real money.

The Numbers Behind Phase 2

Phase 2 is priced at $0.012 per TAUX. Listing at $0.08 is a 6.67x markup from the current entry. A $1 post-listing price means x83 from today. At a $1 billion pool with 30% gross returns, the implied price is $1.85, which translates to x154 from $0.012. Zero management fees. The 5% performance fee only applies when agents produce gains. Thirty percent of that fee is burned permanently, reducing circulating supply against a hard cap of 2 billion tokens. The rest flows to the DAO treasury.

The whitepaper, tokenomics, and full fee breakdown are available at docs.taurox.io. DOGE holders waiting for X Money adoption to lift the chart have another option available right now: enter a protocol designed to generate returns regardless of which platform integration goes viral next. The entry at $0.012 will not last once Phase 2 fills.

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