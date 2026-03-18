LGI Homes Launches Spring Sales Event with Over $20,000 in Buyer Savings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the launch of its Spring Sales Event across LGI Homes and Terrata Homes communities nationwide. For a limited time, homebuyers can take advantage of exclusive incentives and more than $20,000 in potential savings on select move-in-ready homes.

Designed to make homeownership more attainable this spring, the event offers buyers the opportunity to secure a brand-new home with valuable incentives, simplified financing options, and quick move-in timelines.

During the Spring Sales Event, buyers purchasing a home from LGI Homes can benefit from significant savings, including special interest rates, closing cost assistance, and other limited-time promotional offers on brand new, move-in ready homes.

Homebuyers interested in Terrata Homes, LGI Homes’ distinguished brand serving move-up homebuyers in markets across the country, will have access to $25,000 in Flex Cash on select homes. This flexible incentive can be used toward closing costs, interest rate buy-downs, lot premiums and more on the purchase of a new home.

“Our Spring Sales Event is designed to provide meaningful savings while helping more families achieve the dream of homeownership,” said Rachel Eaton, Chief Marketing Officer for LGI Homes. “With limited-time incentives on move-in ready homes in exceptional communities around the United States, now is an ideal time for buyers to make their move.”

LGI Homes and Terrata Homes communities feature thoughtfully designed floor plans, desirable locations and professionally curated upgrades, delivering homeowners quality, value and convenience.

The Spring Sales Event will run until April 26, 2026 at participating communities. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of these exclusive incentives while inventory lasts.

To learn more about the Spring Sales Event or to find a community near you, visit www.LGIHomes.com or www.TerrataHomes.com.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbced00e-bf81-4cc0-bdf2-ca0a20714bbe