Christie’s International Real Estate Group Announces Geoffrey Gottlieb and The Gottlieb Team Ranked #1 in StreetEasy’s 2025 New York City Experts Rankings

New York, NY, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christie’s International Real Estate Group announces that Geoffrey Gottlieb, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson with the firm, was ranked the #1 real estate agent across all brokerages in New York City for both sales volume and sales transactions in StreetEasy’s 2025 Experts rankings.

Gottlieb leads The Gottlieb Team at Christie’s International Real Estate Group, which closed $117,976,572 in residential sales in 2025 alone. For the second year in a row, The Gottlieb Team was ranked the #1 Medium Size Team citywide across all brokerages for both sales volume and sales transactions in StreetEasy’s Experts rankings.

“Geoffrey’s results speak for themselves. His leadership, market insight, and unwavering commitment to his clients have propelled The Gottlieb Team to the very top, and this recognition reflects the consistency and excellence he delivers year after year,” says Sherri Balassone, Vice President and Broker of Record at Christie’s International Real Estate Group.

In 2025, Gottlieb represented buyers in several notable luxury transactions, including a residence at 111 West 57th Street for $16,150,000 and a residence at 170 East End Avenue for $8,150,000. Since launching his real estate career in 2012, Gottlieb has completed more than 400 apartment sales and closed hundreds of millions of dollars in residential transactions throughout Manhattan.

“New York City remains one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the world,” said Gottlieb. “My focus has always been helping clients identify exceptional opportunities and long term value while using data to guide smart decisions. It is an honor to be ranked number one across all brokerages in New York City for both sales volume and sales transactions in StreetEasy’s 2025 Experts rankings and to have The Gottlieb Team ranked number one for the second consecutive year.”

Gottlieb was also nominated for Residential Agent of the Year in 2023 by the Real Estate Board of New York, one of only three nominees selected from approximately 12,000 agents citywide.

Gottlieb is a chosen member of the Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle (2024–2026) and Council (2026). The Masters Circle is a select group of 504 top-performing agents within the worldwide Christie’s International Real Estate network, amassing a total of over $14B in sales annually. The Council is a gathering of the most elite agents within the Christie's International Real Estate network, totaling 42 agents who represent $8B in annual sales volume. Both of these honors recognize more than production; they reflect how an agent leads, elevates the brand in their market, and sets the standard for luxury real estate.

For more information on Christie's International Real Estate Group, please visit https://www.christiesrealestategroup.com and for The Gottlieb Team please visit https://www.christiesrealestategroup.com/realestate/team/the-gottlieb-team/

About Christie's International Real Estate Group



With more than 1,100 associates and 30 offices, Christie's International Real Estate Group is the exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate serving clients in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company's flagship office is located at 1 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, just steps away from Christie's Auction House. With a brand legacy of more than 250 years, Christie's International Real Estate maintains a close relationship with Christie's, creating unique marketing opportunities and synergies between the worlds of high-end real estate, art and luxury goods. In addition to Christie's International Real Estate Group's local and regional real estate expertise in New York City and the tri-state area, the company is globally connected through the Christie's real estate network with operations in more than 50 countries and annual sales of more than $100 billion. As the premier global luxury real estate brand, Christie's International Real Estate services clients at the highest level, with trust and integrity, providing passionate expertise and exceptional customer service. For further information, call 201-975-4141, and visit https://www.christiesrealestategroup.com.

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