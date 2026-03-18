Steven Rotsart | East San Diego County Real Estate Recognized by Business Rate for #1 Agent Ranking in La Mesa, California

La Mesa, CA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Rotsart | East San Diego County Real Estate, a residential real estate services business serving East San Diego County, today announced its recognition by Business Rate, which ranked its lead agent as the #1 real estate professional in La Mesa (ZIP code 91941), based on more than 28 years of experience, over 1,000 homes sold, and a reputation built on genuine community trust across East San Diego County.

Steven Rotsart Recognized as #1 Real Estate Agent in La Mesa (91941)

“For nearly three decades, my mission has never been about transactions — it’s been about people. La Mesa isn’t just where I work; it’s where I live, where I’ve raised my family, and where my neighbors have trusted me with one of the most significant decisions of their lives. This recognition belongs to this community. What truly drives me every single day is knowing that when someone in East County San Diego is ready to buy or sell a home, they have a trusted advisor in their corner who genuinely cares about their outcome — not just the closing.”

— Steven Rotsart, #1 Realtor®, La Mesa, CA





By the Numbers

• 28+ years serving East San Diego County (since 1998)

• 1,000+ homes sold throughout East County

• $100M+ in closed sales

• 15+ communities served, including La Mesa, El Cajon, Alpine, Santee, and Jamul





With more than 28 years of experience, Steven has guided homeowners through a wide range of real estate decisions — from downsizing and estate sales to move-up purchases and complex transitions. His practice is built on a straightforward principle: informed clients make better decisions. Whether guiding a senior through a downsizing transition, resolving pre-listing property issues, or repositioning a home that previously failed to sell, his approach is consistent — clear communication, data-driven strategy, and no-pressure guidance from first conversation to closing.

Steven’s work has also included guiding estates through sensitive sales, helping clients navigate potential liability, and resolving property issues before a home ever reaches the market. A consistent theme across his work is helping clients avoid costly mistakes by addressing challenges early — always with a focus on clear, honest guidance throughout the process.

What sets Steven apart is how he works with each client. His approach is grounded in deep local expertise — a thorough understanding of neighborhood pricing, market trends, and buyer behavior across East County. He uses data to guide pricing, timing, and negotiation decisions while keeping the process realistic and straightforward. Clients consistently describe the experience as steady and easy to navigate.

Being recognized as the top-ranked agent in La Mesa is not something he views as a finish line, but rather a reflection of the relationships he has built and the trust he continues to earn. Whether working with seniors planning their next chapter or families looking for more space, his focus remains the same — guiding each client with care, clarity, and a deep understanding of the local market.





About Steven Rotsart | East San Diego County Real Estate

Steven Rotsart is a full-time Realtor® with Coldwell Banker Realty, proudly serving East San Diego County since 1998. With more than 1,000 homes sold and over $100 million in closed sales, he specializes in residential transactions across La Mesa, Mt. Helix, Lake Murray, La Mesa Village, Eastridge, Casa de Oro, San Carlos, Del Cerro, El Cajon, Fletcher Hills, Spring Valley, Santee, Alpine, Jamul, and surrounding communities. Known for deep local expertise, honest guidance, and steady client communication, Steven helps buyers, sellers, and families navigate every stage of the real estate process with clarity and confidence.

Press Inquiries

Name: Steven Rotsart

Company: Coldwell Banker Realty | East San Diego County

Phone: 619-461-5800

Email: associates [at] rotsart.com

Website: https://www.rotsart.com/

Newsletter: https://eastcountycollective.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=zbfANgTRDls