Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release first quarter 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20, 2026, and host a conference call on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

For individuals wanting to listen to a simultaneous audio-only web cast, this may be accessed at Webcast Link.

Individuals interested in participating in the call by addressing questions to management should register for the call at Conference Call Link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

An accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.

A replay of the audio-only webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will subsequently be available at www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, News and Events, Events & Presentations link. The text of the first quarter 2026 earnings release will be available at www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, News and Events, News link.



About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with approximately $71 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit www.wintrust.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer

(847) 939-9000

Amy Yuhn, Executive Vice President, Communications

(847) 939-9591

Website address: www.wintrust.com