ResVR Unveils Full Product Suite, Redefining the Virtual Homebuying Experience

CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResVR today announced the launch of its full product suite introducing a new virtual standard for how production homebuilders sell, market, and scale their offerings.

Designed for production builders with 200+ annual closings, ResVR’s modular platform includes ResVR ShowHome™, ResVR Community™, and ResVR Studio™ allowing builders to deploy exactly what they need, when they need it.

“Home sales have changed, but the tools haven’t until now,” said Nathan Nasseri, CEO at ResVR. “Our platform is built to help builders scale faster, sell more confidently, and meet buyers where they and how they want to be served. This isn’t just new technology, it’s the new industry standard for selling homes.”

The ResVR Product Suite

ResVR ShowHome™

An immersive, fully interactive 3D showhome embedded directly into a builder’s website. Buyers can explore layouts, visualize spaces, and engage with homes at a level of detail that physical model showhomes and static renderings simply can’t match.

ResVR Community™

An interactive 3D visualization of entire master-planned communities, before they’re built. Builders can showcase amenities, streetscapes, lot locations, elevations, and sold inventory, giving buyers a complete picture that traditional 2D maps fail to deliver.

ResVR Studio™

A next-generation virtual selection studio that allows buyers to personalize their future home using full option catalogues. By eliminating slow, manual rendering pipelines, builders can bring options to market faster and sell upgrades with confidence.

Together or individually these products create a flexible, build-your-own virtual sales ecosystem that adapts to each builder’s business model.

Early Momentum

The suite launch builds on ResVR’s first full production deployment with Landmark Homes, alongside multiple pilots currently underway with large production builders across North America.

“Our goal is simple,” added Nathan Nasseri, “We’re helping builders future-proof their sales process while delivering a better experience for buyers. This is how homes will be sold going forward.”

About ResVR

ResVR uses gaming technologies to help homebuilders digitize their business and offerings. Leveraging Unreal Engine and NVIDIA’s cloud, ResVR provides an online, 24/7 virtual ShowHome experience that brings all models, options, and upgrades to life in immersive 3D.