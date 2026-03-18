HAProxy Holds Its Perfect Score in Load Balancing for Another Consecutive Quarter in G2 Spring 2026 Grid Reports





NEWTON, Mass., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies, the company behind HAProxy One, the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, today announced its recognition in the G2 Spring 2026 Grid® and Index Reports, earning 78 badges across eight categories. HAProxy has sustained a perfect customer satisfaction score of 100 in Load Balancing — the only product in the category to achieve this — and earned Leader status in Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS Protection, Container Networking, API Management, DevOps, and Web Security. Across these categories, HAProxy customers consistently report easier implementation and faster returns on investment than the market average, recovering their investment in as little as four months in Container Networking and five months in WAF.

The results reflect two principles central to HAProxy's design: architectural sovereignty, which is the freedom to deploy on any infrastructure, without lock-in or external data dependencies, and operational sovereignty, which is the ability to manage and evolve that infrastructure using your own team, without relying on a vendor's professional services organization.

"The G2 Spring 2026 reports tell a story that goes beyond satisfaction scores and category rankings," said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. "The market gives enterprises a false choice: accept architectural lock-in with SaaS and cloud-native tools, or accept operational lock-in with on-premises products that still depend on a vendor or third party to implement and run them. Either way, the enterprise isn't truly in control of its own infrastructure. The HAProxy One application delivery and security platform is built on a different premise: that architectural and operational sovereignty aren't a trade-off. They're both non-negotiable — and the ROI figures our customers report on G2 confirm what that ownership is worth."

HAProxy also wins #3 Best Web Hosting Software in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards

HAProxy also earned a separate G2 distinction: #3 Best Web Hosting Software in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards. The annual awards — based on authentic reviews aggregated across all G2 categories — evaluated 1,461 products in the category. The top-three placement puts HAProxy ahead of leading public cloud and CDN providers, and reflects the cumulative strength of nearly 700 verified user reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating.

Load balancing: a perfect score, sustained

For another consecutive quarter, HAProxy holds the #1 rank in the G2 Overall Grid® Report for Load Balancing with a satisfaction score of 100, a perfect rating matched by no other product in the category. With 684 authenticated reviews, HAProxy is also the most-validated load balancer on G2. The gap between HAProxy and cloud-native, SaaS, and legacy appliance alternatives remains substantial, with enterprise-grade incumbents and cloud-bundled offerings scoring well below 70 in the same category.

HAProxy customers recover their investment in 9 months on average, against a category average of 13 months. HAProxy earned the Most Implementable designation in the Enterprise Implementation Index, reflecting that teams across organizations of all sizes typically deploy HAProxy successfully without paid professional services or third-party consultants. HAProxy earned Leader status across every major regional grid (Europe, EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific) and earned Best Relationship recognition in the Overall Relationship Index alongside Best Usability in the Enterprise segment.

Recent reviews on G2 describing HAProxy’s load balancing capabilities included the following highlights.

"Perfect software experience in every way." Source

"Unmatched performance and reliability for demanding environments." Source

"Best-in-class load balancer for open-source and enterprise." Source

"HAProxy is incredibly easy to configure, which is valuable because it simplifies the setup and management process, saving me a lot of time and effort." Source

"Simplifies operations, reduces downtime risk, and improves latency and resilience." Source





Application security: fastest ROI in the market

The Spring 2026 reports further validate HAProxy's evolution into a comprehensive application security solution . In the Overall WAF Grid® Report, HAProxy earns Leader status with a satisfaction score of 97, significantly ahead of cloud-native and SaaS WAF alternatives, while delivering ROI in just 5 months against a category average of 14 months. HAProxy earned Best Results recognition in the Overall WAF Results Index, and user adoption stands at 78% compared to a category average of 64%.

The speed of deployment tells the same story: HAProxy’s WAF solution ranks #2 in the Overall Implementation Index, reflecting that security teams reach value faster without the lengthy onboarding cycles that managed and SaaS-delivered WAF products typically require. The Enterprise segment adds further proof: HAProxy holds the Best Estimated ROI designation in the Enterprise WAF Results Index.

In DDoS Protection , HAProxy earns Leader status in the Overall Grid® Report with a satisfaction score of 94 and delivers customer ROI in 6 months, compared to a category average of 13 months. HAProxy earned Best Relationship recognition in the Overall DDoS Protection Relationship Index, reflecting the trust organizations place in the platform when it defends their most critical infrastructure.

In Bot Detection and Mitigation , HAProxy earns High Performer status and the Users Most Likely to Recommend designation in the Overall Results Index, recovering customer investment in just 4 months — half the category average of 8 months — with 100% of deployments completed by in-house teams, consistent with HAProxy's broader pattern of fast, self-sufficient implementation.

Recent reviews on G2 describing HAProxy’s security capabilities included the following highlights.

"Outstanding DDoS protection — highly recommended." Source

"I also appreciate how HAProxy manages to address significant problems like DDoS, WAF, and security concerns, which are critical to our operations." Source

"Since I started using it, I haven't received any attacks, which demonstrates its effectiveness… Additionally, the initial setup was very quick, which makes my work easier from the start." Source

“HAProxy effectively handles complex rate limiting for us. We are able to track all customer information, as well as the source, and follow this data throughout the entire request processing cycle. I find this capability impressive.” Source

"Outstanding ML/AI threat intelligence." Source





Unified platform: manage, secure, and observe all traffic

In Container Networking, HAProxy earns the highest customer satisfaction score in the category at 98, dramatically ahead of cloud-native and open-source alternatives, and delivers ROI in just 4 months against a category average of 9 months. In API Management, HAProxy earns Leader status in the Global Grid® Report and across the Americas and EMEA regional grids, reinforcing HAProxy One as a unified platform for the full stack of application delivery and security.

Recent reviews on G2 describing HAProxy’s unified application delivery capabilities included the following highlights.

"Effortless adoption for on-prem and cloud Kubernetes." Source

"It is helping in API management and making workflows easier… Excellent protection and peace of mind." Source

"Excellent load balancing and DDoS protection for Kubernetes." Source

"Hybrid functionality… makes it stand out." Source

"Excellent networking over k8s." Source





Architectural sovereignty and operational sovereignty, by design

The G2 data points to two distinct advantages that run across every category. The first is architectural sovereignty: HAProxy Enterprise load balancer and the HAProxy Fusion Control Plane run on any infrastructure — on-premises, in any cloud, or fully air-gapped — with no external data dependencies, making HAProxy the platform of choice for organizations in regulated industries and a natural fit for the sovereign cloud and sovereign edge strategies accelerating across Europe and EMEA.

The second is operational sovereignty: the freedom to deploy, configure, and operate critical infrastructure using your own team, on your own schedule, without relying on a vendor's professional services organization or third-party consultants to keep the system running. This is reflected directly in HAProxy's leading Implementation Index rankings and in the consistently fast ROI figures across WAF, DDoS Protection, Bot Detection and Mitigation, Container Networking, and Load Balancing. When teams can own their operations end-to-end, they reach value faster and maintain it without ongoing vendor dependency.

Recent reviews on G2 describing HAProxy’s capability to enable sovereign infrastructure included the following highlights.

"I love the ease of installation and configuration of HAProxy, which is crucial for our company. This facilitates the developer rotation process and ensures that onboarding new engineers is simple and efficient. Thanks to its simplicity and efficiency, we can expose applications quickly and without issues, which is vital to keeping our infrastructure agile and adaptable." Source

"I love that HAProxy functions as a lightweight load balancer utilizing significantly fewer resources… The setup process is impressively simple, requiring only a few commands to get up and running… This ease of management and configuration truly sets HAProxy apart from other load balancers, supporting us in maintaining our own server effectively." Source

"I appreciate HAProxy for its ease of implementation, which ensures a smooth and straightforward process without unnecessary complications. I also value its portability across various cloud environments, offering flexibility and adaptability." Source





G2 Spring 2026 Badge recognition

HAProxy Technologies earned the following G2 Spring 2026 badges across eight categories:

Load Balancing

Leader: Grid® Report (Overall), Grid® Report (Enterprise), Grid® Report (Mid-Market), Grid® Report (Small-Business), Europe Regional Grid® Report, EMEA Regional Grid® Report, Americas Regional Grid® Report, Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report

Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid® Report

Best Relationship: Relationship Index (Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small-Business)

Best Usability: Usability Index (Enterprise, Mid-Market, Small-Business)

Best Results: Results Index (Mid-Market, Small-Business)

Most Implementable: Implementation Index (Enterprise, Small-Business)

Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Leader: Grid® Report (Overall), Grid® Report (Enterprise), Grid® Report (Mid-Market)

Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid® Report

High Performer: Europe Regional Grid® Report, EMEA Regional Grid® Report, Grid® Report (Small-Business)

Best Results: Results Index (Overall, Mid-Market, Small-Business)

Best Relationship: Relationship Index (Overall, Mid-Market, Small-Business)

Best Support: Relationship Index (Small-Business)

Best Meets Requirements: Usability Index (Small-Business)

Best Estimated ROI: Results Index (Enterprise)

DDoS Protection

Leader: Grid® Report (Overall)

Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid® Report

High Performer: Grid® Report (Mid-Market), Grid® Report (Enterprise), Grid® Report (Small-Business)

Best Relationship: Relationship Index (Overall), Relationship Index (Mid-Market)

Bot Detection and Mitigation

High Performer: Grid® Report (Overall)

Users Most Likely to Recommend: Results Index (Overall)

Container Networking

Leader: Grid® Report (Overall)

Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid® Report

Best Usability: Usability Index (Overall)

Best Meets Requirements: Usability Index (Overall)

Best Results: Results Index (Overall)

Users Most Likely to Recommend: Results Index (Overall)

Best Relationship: Relationship Index (Overall)

Best Support: Relationship Index (Overall)

API Management

Leader: Grid® Report (Overall), Grid® Report (Mid-Market), Grid® Report (Small-Business), Americas Regional Grid® Report, EMEA Regional Grid® Report, Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report, Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report

Momentum Leader: Momentum Grid® Report

High Performer: Europe Regional Grid® Report, Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid® Report, Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report, Grid® Report (Enterprise)



DevOps and Web Security

Leader: Grid® Report for DevOps (Overall, EMEA, Europe, Mid-Market, Enterprise), Grid® Report for Web Security (Overall)





To view HAProxy's complete G2 Spring 2026 report results, visit the HAProxy profile on G2 .

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe.

For more information, visit haproxy.com

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Media Contact:

Tim Bertrand

HAProxy Technologies

tim@haproxy.com

+1 (844) 222-4340

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88fb60c2-8009-442d-b383-8312417ee794