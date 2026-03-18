Hero Plus by Robby Blanchard - The HERO+ AI Affiliate System Is Finally Here to Make Money Online from Home

New York, NY, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or business advice. Individual results vary based on experience, effort, market conditions, and advertising investment. No income is guaranteed. Affiliate links are present in this content; a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Blanchard Media Group LLC has released an official company-issued report introducing its HERO+ AI affiliate marketing system, which the company describes as a structured online income education platform designed to support users in building affiliate marketing campaigns from home.

The report, accessible through the company's official pages, outlines a program that combines what the company calls a "3 Step System" with proprietary AI-powered software tools intended to simplify the process of promoting third-party products through paid advertising. According to the company, the system is designed for people with no prior online marketing experience, though the company's own disclosures note that individual outcomes depend on effort, skill development, advertising investment, and market conditions.

With enrollment opening on March 23, 2026 and closing on April 2, the report outlines the program structure, components, and key considerations associated with this category of online training.

Company Report Overview

According to the company, Hero+ is built around an affiliate marketing model. In practical terms, participants learn to select products from affiliate networks, build marketing pages and ad creatives, and then use paid Facebook advertising to drive potential buyers to those pages. According to the company, commissions are generated when qualifying purchases occur through affiliate-linked promotions.

The company describes this as a three-part framework: product selection, campaign development, and paid advertising deployment — all supported by the Hero+ AI software suite. According to the report, the AI tools are designed to handle much of the creative and technical workload, which the company says reduces the time commitment compared to building campaigns manually.

The company's materials note that this is a paid traffic business model. This distinction is noted throughout the report, because it means participants invest money in advertising before earning anything back. The company suggests daily ad budgets starting as low as $10–20, though building and scaling profitable campaigns typically requires investment beyond that initial range — and there is generally a testing period where ad spend may not immediately produce returns.

Additional details are available for those who wish to view the current Hero+ offer (official Blanchard Media Group page).

Program Structure and Included Components

The company's enrollment page outlines the following components included with the Hero+ program:

The core offering includes the Hero+ AI Software suite, a 6-week structured masterclass, access to a private Facebook coaching community, what the company calls an "Exclusive Offer Vault" with curated affiliate offers, and an Advanced Traffic Playbook updated for 2026 advertising strategies.

The company also lists additional training modules, software tools, and community access as part of the program offering. These include AI coaching training, ad template packs, campaign blueprint resources, automation training, virtual event access, a page builder tool, analytics and research tool access, and a Hero+ mobile app available for iOS and Android.

According to the company, the coaching community is staffed by Blanchard and a team of coaches described as former students who have built their own affiliate marketing campaigns using the system. The company states that support is available daily within the group and that participants receive lifetime access to the community.

One component worth noting is how the AI software fits into the workflow. According to the company's report, the AI tools are designed to assist with tasks like generating ad creatives, building landing pages, and identifying high-performing offers — areas that traditionally require significant time and technical knowledge when done manually. The company positions these tools as a way to lower the entry barrier for people without design or copywriting experience, though the effectiveness of any software tool depends on how it is applied within a broader campaign strategy.

About the Company and Founder

The report comes from Blanchard Media Group LLC, founded by Robby Blanchard. According to publicly available information, Blanchard holds a background in kinesiology and an MBA, and previously operated a CrossFit fitness facility before transitioning into digital marketing.

According to ClickBank — one of the largest affiliate marketing networks — Blanchard was recognized as ClickBank Affiliate of the Year in 2019. The company's report references this credential as foundational to the training methodology taught inside Hero+, which represents the latest iteration of Blanchard's earlier Commission Hero program.

The company's own earnings disclaimer is worth careful attention. It states that regardless of Blanchard's personal results and experience, participants "may not produce the same results (or any results)" and that "there are several factors and variables that come into play regarding any given business." The company adds that results "will depend on the nature of the product or business model, the conditions of the marketplace, the experience of the individual, and situations and elements that are beyond your control."

Pricing and Program Terms

According to the official enrollment page, Hero+ is priced at $1,497 as a one-time payment or two installments of $997 each. The company also references a financing option; specific terms should be verified directly on the official enrollment page.

The company offers a free interactive workshop and a downloadable playbook report at no cost ahead of the enrollment window. These materials are described by the company as introductory resources outlining its training approach and program details.

Regarding the refund policy — the company's published Terms of Service state that a refund may be requested within 30 days of purchase, provided the user has not accessed any course material, the Facebook community, or logged in. The terms state that once course content has been accessed, the purchase is non-refundable and non-transferable. Complete terms, refund conditions, and program materials are available on the company's official pages for review prior to account access.

The enrollment page also references what the company calls an "Iron Clad Promise" — described as a commitment to work with participants as long as it takes to help them succeed, provided they put in the work. This is the company's characterization of its support approach, not a financial outcome guarantee.

The program details and current terms are available for those who wish to view the current Hero+ offer (official Blanchard Media Group page).

Market Context and Consumer Considerations

Consumers evaluating affiliate marketing training programs often consider factors such as required advertising investment, platform dependency, learning curve, and refund policies. The following outlines how those factors apply to what the Hero+ report describes.

Advertising investment beyond the program cost. Because Hero+ teaches a paid traffic model, the $1,497 program fee represents the starting point — not the total investment. Participants will also need to allocate budget for Facebook ad campaigns while learning the system. The company suggests starting at $10–20 per day, but prospective participants should plan for a period of testing and learning where ad spend may not produce immediate returns. Budget considerations are particularly important during early testing phases where returns may not be immediate.

The learning curve is real. Even with AI tools and structured training, running profitable paid advertising campaigns requires developing skills in audience targeting, ad creative development, campaign analysis, and optimization. The company provides coaching, but building proficiency takes time, practice, and patience — and not everyone who starts a paid advertising business will reach profitability.

No income is guaranteed. The company's promotional materials reference income scenarios and case examples, including figures related to potential earnings. According to the company's disclosures, these examples are illustrative and not typical, and no income is guaranteed. The company states that "primarily, results will depend on the nature of the product or business model, the conditions of the marketplace, the experience of the individual, and situations and elements that are beyond your control."

Platform dependency. The system relies heavily on Facebook advertising. Ad accounts on any platform can be restricted or suspended, which can interrupt campaigns. The company acknowledges this reality — one of the included tools is specifically designed to help participants navigate ad account issues — but platform dependency is an inherent risk of building a business on a third-party advertising network.

Refund terms require attention. As noted above, the refund window effectively closes once course materials are accessed. This means the decision point comes before logging in, not after. The company's free workshop and playbook report offer a way to review the training approach before the enrollment commitment.

Program Positioning and Intended Audience (According to the Company)

According to the company's report and FAQ materials, the program is positioned for individuals exploring affiliate marketing through paid advertising, including those with limited prior experience.

The company's FAQ section addresses several common concerns prospective participants may have, including questions about technical skill requirements, international availability, timeline expectations, and the level of ongoing support available. According to the company, participants from various backgrounds — including parents, retirees, and working professionals — have enrolled in the program.

The company's FAQ also addresses participant questions about the timeline for applying the training and evaluating campaign performance. According to the company, timelines vary based on factors such as effort, experience, advertising budget, and market conditions. The company's own disclosures state that results are not typical and that no income or return is guaranteed.

As with any training program involving financial investment, the company makes available workshop materials, program terms, and refund disclosures for review through its official pages.

Launch Timeline

The company indicates that enrollment is available during a defined launch window:

Prelaunch: March 19–22, 2026 — Free workshop sessions and playbook report available.

Cart opens: Monday, March 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST.

Live webinars: Scheduled for March 23, 24, 26, 27, 29, and April 2, with multiple time slots each day.

Cart closes: Thursday, April 2, 2026 at Midnight PST.

The free workshop and playbook report are available now through the company's registration page at no cost. These materials are described by the company as introductory resources outlining its training approach.

The full company-issued report and supporting materials can be accessed through the official Hero+ pages. Full program details are available on the official Blanchard Media Group page.

Contact Information

According to the company's published information, support inquiries can be directed to:

Email: support@robbyblanchard.com

Company: Blanchard Media Group LLC

Official Report: https://www.cheroplus.com/report

Official Enrollment: https://www.cheroplus.com/enroll

Disclaimers

Editorial Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, business, or investment advice. Results vary based on individual effort, experience, market conditions, advertising investment, and numerous other factors. No income is guaranteed. Always conduct independent due diligence and consider consulting a qualified financial advisor before making business investment decisions.

Income and Results Disclaimer: Income examples, case studies, and earnings figures referenced in this article represent the company's marketing materials and reported outcomes. Per the company's own earnings disclosure, these results are described as exceptional and not typical. The company states that it makes no guarantee that participants will earn any money or replicate results shown. Individual results depend on experience, effort, advertising budget, market conditions, and other factors beyond anyone's control. Testimonials, case studies, and examples referenced are results forwarded to the company by users of its products and, per the company's own disclosure, "may not reflect the typical purchaser's experience, may not apply to the average person and are not intended to represent or guarantee that anyone will achieve the same or similar results."

Business Opportunity Notice: According to the company's disclosures, Hero+ and associated training are described as educational products, not an income or business opportunity as defined under the FTC Business Opportunity Rule § 437.1m. The company states it provides advertising and general business development training.

Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the purchaser. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented.

Platform Non-Affiliation: Per the company's own disclosures, Hero+ and Commission Hero are not associated with, affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Facebook, YouTube, or Google. FACEBOOK is a trademark of Meta Platforms, Inc. YOUTUBE is a trademark of Google LLC.

Pricing Disclaimer: All pricing, promotional offers, bonuses, and program terms mentioned were based on the company's published information at the time of publication (March 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official website before purchasing.

Refund Policy Notice: According to the company's published terms, refund requests must be made within 30 days and are only eligible if the purchaser has not accessed any course material, the Facebook group, or logged in. Once course content is accessed, the purchase is described as non-refundable and non-transferable. Review the full terms and conditions on the official website before making a purchase.

Content Accuracy: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on the company's publicly available information and official report materials. Responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided is not accepted. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the company before making purchasing decisions.