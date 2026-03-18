RM Renovation Expands Custom Home Building and Renovation Services Across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto, ONTARIO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RM Renovation, a leading full-service renovation company, proudly announces the expansion of its custom home building and home renovation services across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). With more than 20 years of industry experience, RM Renovation has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable renovation services, energy-efficient home solutions, and high-quality craftsmanship for homeowners across Ontario.

Home renovation company in Toronto

This expansion responds to the rising demand for professional custom home building, full house renovation, kitchen renovation, bathroom renovation, basement renovation, and home addition services throughout the region. As property values continue to grow across Toronto and nearby communities, many homeowners are choosing renovation and home expansion to improve their living spaces while increasing long-term property value.

RM Renovation’s experienced team of designers, engineers, and skilled builders works closely with homeowners to transform properties through thoughtful design, efficient construction, and a clear renovation process. From modern kitchen upgrades to full home transformations and luxury custom homes, the company manages every stage of the project; including design planning, permit assistance, construction, and finishing.

“Our expansion reflects our dedication to serving more homeowners across Toronto and the GTA with dependable renovation and building services,” said Robert Milchevich, CEO of RM Renovation. “We take pride in helping families improve their homes through well-planned renovations and custom construction that adds comfort, functionality, and long-term value.”

RM Renovation offers a wide range of residential renovation and construction services designed to meet the needs of modern homeowners.

The company’s custom home building services allow clients to design and construct personalized homes built around their lifestyle, layout preferences, and long-term goals. These projects include architectural planning, structural construction, interior finishing, and energy-efficient building practices.

Homeowners seeking major property upgrades can also benefit from full house renovation services, which often include layout improvements, modern finishes, updated electrical and plumbing systems, and upgraded interior spaces that bring older homes up to modern living standards.

The company is also widely recognized for its kitchen renovation services in Toronto, helping homeowners redesign one of the most important spaces in the home. These projects often feature custom cabinetry, upgraded countertops, improved lighting, better ventilation systems, and modern kitchen layouts that support daily family life.

For homeowners looking to improve comfort and style, RM Renovation provides professional bathroom renovation services that include modern fixtures, custom vanities, tile installations, and efficient plumbing upgrades.

Another popular service offered by the company is basement renovation, which transforms unused lower levels into functional spaces such as entertainment areas, home offices, rental suites, or guest rooms.

Families who need more living space can also rely on RM Renovation’s home addition services, including second-storey additions, bump-out extensions, and garage conversions that expand the functionality of an existing home without the need to relocate.

Through these services, RM Renovation helps homeowners improve property functionality, enhance interior design, and increase the long-term market value of their homes.

The company proudly serves homeowners across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, including communities such as Mississauga, Oakville, Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, North York, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Burlington, Milton, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Aurora, Newmarket, Hamilton, Barrie, Georgetown, Guelph, Halton Hills, Stouffville, Thornhill, Kleinburg, Woodbridge, Concord, Maple, Uxbridge, Port Perry, and surrounding Ontario cities.

With thousands of completed projects and hundreds of satisfied clients, RM Renovation continues to build its reputation as a trusted renovation contractor in Toronto. The company has also been recognized as a HomeStars Best Award Winner and maintains a strong commitment to delivering reliable service, transparent project planning, and consistent construction quality.

As part of its ongoing growth, RM Renovation is also expanding the integration of energy-efficient construction methods and sustainable building practices into its renovation and home building projects. These improvements help homeowners reduce energy consumption while creating modern, comfortable living environments.

Homeowners across Toronto and the GTA can learn more about RM Renovation services or request a consultation by visiting the company website at https://renovationrm.ca/

Clients can also view RM Renovation’s Google Business Profile, project updates, and customer reviews at https://www.google.com/maps/place/?cid=4106883960382070405

About RM Renovation

RM Renovation is a Toronto-based custom home builder and residential renovation company specializing in custom home building, full house renovation, kitchen renovation, bathroom renovation, basement renovation, and home addition services. With more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, RM Renovation serves homeowners throughout Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area with professional design, quality construction, and reliable project management.

Media Contact

RM Renovation

215-9 Crown Hill Place

Etobicoke, Ontario M8Y 4C5

Phone: 416-879-2717

Email: robert.milchevich@gmail.com

Website: https://renovationrm.ca/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=7hLaph9GmDQ