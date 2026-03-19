DRVN INVESTOR REMINDER: Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Investors Have Until May 8, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role – Contact Kirby McInerney

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have suffered a loss on your Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DRVN) investment, contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

Investors have until May 8, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of May 9, 2023 through February 24, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that the Company misled investors as to the its financial condition and the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting through a series of inaccurate financial reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Among other errors, the Company’s balance sheets contained an unreconciled cash balance originating in 2023 which resulted in revenue and cash being overstated in 2023 and 2024, and operating expenses being understated over the same period.

On February 25, 2026, Driven announced it would be restating certain previously issued financial results after determining those reports contained material errors. On this news, the price of Driven shares declined by $5.01 per share, or approximately 30.2%, from $16.61 per share on February 24, 2026 to close at $11.60 on February 25, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Driven securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com