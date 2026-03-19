Bioliberty Raises $10.2 million to Build Functional Intelligence Capabilities for Post‑Acute Care

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom and BOSTON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioliberty , a healthtech startup transforming the delivery of physical and occupational therapy, today announced that it raised $10.2 million financing. The funds will enable the company to continue the development and U.S. commercialization of its transformative Lifehub Clinic platform, which will incorporate new computer vision and care coordination capabilities. The funds will also enable the commercialization of Lifehub Home to facilitate ongoing physical therapy and progress tracking in patient homes after in-person therapy ends.

The financing includes a recent $8.2m Series A investment led by a $4m investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank (“the Bank”), alongside participation from existing investors Archangels, Eos Advisory, Old College Capital, and Hanna Capital SEZC, as well as new investor Conduit Connect. This follows a $2m pre-Series A round in mid-2025 from the existing investor group. As part of this financing, Russell Bailey, PT, FACHE, President of Lifepoint Rehabilitation and Dana Prommel Strauss, DPT, Lead Director, Public Policy and Government Affairs, CVS Health join the company’s Board of Directors, bringing deep experience in post-acute care across the U.S. healthcare system.

Since launching its flagship product, Lifehub Clinic, in mid-2025, Bioliberty has seen strong clinical adoption of the solution which uses AI and robotics to monitor functional recovery and augment high-intensity therapy delivery in post-acute care settings. The company’s technology now supports patients in several of the largest post-acute care providers in the U.S., including through multicenter partnerships with the third largest rehabilitation provider in the country, and Sheltering Arms Institute. It also continues research and development activities through collaborations with the Abilities Research Center at Mt. Sinai, and the IDEAS Center for Innovation at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Central Virginia VA Health Care System.

“Our team is pleased with the initial success of Lifehub Clinic in the U.S. market, helping post-acute care providers improve patient outcomes through intelligent therapy delivery and discharge planning that incorporates functional data. We look forward to leveraging the expertise of our expanded Board of Directors to further the impact of this work,” said Rowan Armstrong, co-founder and chief executive officer at Bioliberty. “With this investment, we are expanding how we measure functional recovery through computer vision and AI-driven assessments to build the predictive capability of our product, and to commercialize a system extending those insights into the home.”



Bioliberty’s enhanced capabilities arrive at a critical juncture as physical function and mobility emerge as essential "vital signs" in the transition to value-based care. In value-oriented payment models, such as CMS’ Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM), objective functional data becomes a prerequisite for protecting provider margins, securing shared savings and improving patient outcomes. Currently, patients whose physical function is not accurately assessed before discharge face a three-fold higher risk of hospital readmission [1]. By providing actionable, objective measures of mobility, Bioliberty enables clinicians to identify high-risk patients, track recovery trajectories, and make data-driven discharge decisions that ensure both clinical excellence and financial stability. [2]

New Board Members Strengthen Bioliberty to Support U.S. Commercial Growth

Russell Bailey, PT FACHE, is a distinguished healthcare professional with a 30-year career dedicated to rehabilitation and healthcare operations. Currently, he serves as the President of Lifepoint Rehabilitation for Lifepoint Health, a leading provider of rehabilitation services in the U.S. He oversees over 300 hospital-based rehab programs, joint venture and standalone rehab hospitals. Additionally, Russell has been a board member of the American Medical Rehabilitation Provider Association (AMRPA) for over nine years. He holds a B.S. in Physical Therapy from the University of Florida and an MBA from Troy University.

“Throughout my leadership career, I have evaluated numerous emerging technologies, and over the past year, Bioliberty has significantly stood out. The seamless integration into high-intensity clinical workflows and the generation of actionable data for teams have been remarkable. I've witnessed how the platform enhances clinical outcomes while providing care teams and leaders with the visibility needed to standardize care across an expanding post-acute network. I'm thrilled to support Bioliberty as they continue to scale and deliver exceptional value for providers, ultimately ensuring excellent quality outcomes for patients,” said Russell Bailey.

Dana Prommel Strauss is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and now serves as Lead Director, Public Policy and Government Affairs for CVS Health. After nearly 20 years as a treating therapist and population health leader, she now focuses on healthcare delivery policy as an expert on value-based care, including Medicare, post-acute care, and home-based care, shaping healthcare policy to improve healthcare outcomes. She holds a B.S. in Clinical and Health Science and a Master of Physical Therapy from the University of Scranton, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Montana.

“The acceleration of value-based care and interoperability solutions have created an urgent demand for objective data that delivers actionable insights and predicts patient pathways to reduce the total cost of care. Bioliberty is enhancing physical and occupational therapists hands-on time with patients while capturing the 'missing link' of functional mobility data needed to improve discharge planning and reduce readmissions. These critical insights are what the post-acute space has been waiting for,” said Dr. Strauss.

About Bioliberty

Bioliberty is an Edinburgh- and Boston-based startup on a mission to give everyone the best chance at recovery from a mobility-limiting condition or injury, empowering individuals to reclaim their independence.

The company develops technology that delivers therapy and analyzes functional movement data to inform recovery progress and support discharge planning.

Since its seed round in 2023, the company has raised $17.5 million from a mix of public and private investors to fuel product development and commercialization. Bioliberty holds eight patents across its core technologies, Lifehub and Lifeglov — both of which are FDA-registered.

For more information visit www.bioliberty.com , contact info@bioliberty.com , or follow us on Linkedin .

About Scottish National Investment Bank

The Scottish National Investment Bank is Scotland’s development bank and exists to provide patient (long-term) debt or equity investments to businesses and projects that support the development of a fairer, more sustainable Scottish economy.

The Bank is a public limited company (plc) which was established in November 2020. It is wholly owned by Scottish Government ministers, on behalf of the people of Scotland, but operates independently from government.



As an impact investor, the Bank is focused on delivering both commercial returns and tangible benefits that align with at least one of its three missions:

Net zero: Addressing the climate crisis through growing a fair and sustainable economy

Innovation: Scaling up innovation and technology for a more competitive and productive economy

Place: Transforming communities to make them places where everyone thrives.





The Scottish Government has committed to capitalising the Bank with £2bn in its first 10 years. Over time, as the Bank’s initial investments are repaid, it will reinvest those funds in more businesses and projects, creating a perpetual investment fund to support the Scottish economy in the long term.

Find out more at: www.thebank.scot

About Archangels

Archangels is one of the UK's leading angel investment syndicates, connecting seasoned investors with Scotland's most promising early-stage technology and life science companies. Founded in 1992, Archangels provides its members with carefully-curated investment opportunities, backed by rigorous due diligence, to fuel the growth of innovative companies and help them reach their fullest potential.

With around 120 members, a twelve-strong board and executive team, and 20+ portfolio companies, Archangels brings deep expertise, proven experience and a track record to early-stage investing in Scotland.

To date, Archangels has invested almost £200m in some of Scotland’s most exciting early-stage companies, supporting the creation of 5,000 jobs, and generating £1.5bn in economic value for the Scottish economy. It has also supported 26 businesses in achieving successful exits, returning gross proceeds of well over £400m to all shareholders.

For more information on Archangels visit: https://archangelsonline.com/

[1] Hoyer EH, Needham DM, Atanelov L, Knox B, Friedman M, Brotman DJ. Association of impaired functional status at hospital discharge and subsequent rehospitalization. J Hosp Med. 2014 May;9(5):277-82. doi: 10.1002/jhm.2152. Epub 2014 Feb 26. PMID: 24616216; PMCID: PMC4347875.

[2] Thomas EM, Smith J, Curry A, et al. Association of physical function with hospital readmissions among older ads: A systematic review. J Hosp Med. 2025; 20: 277-287. doi:10.1002/jhm.13538.

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