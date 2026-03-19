Smallcap World Fund Inc. Acquires Common Shares of Altus Group Limited

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smallcap World Fund Inc. (“SCWF”) announces that on March 18, 2026 it acquired an aggregate of 141,502 common shares (the “Purchased Shares”) of Altus Group Limited (“Altus”) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Immediately following the acquisition of the Purchased Shares, SCWF had control or direction over an aggregate of 3,037,322 common shares of Altus representing approximately 7.6572% of the 39,666,476 Altus common shares outstanding (net of 191,057 escrowed common shares).

SCWF has not acquired any Altus securities other than the Purchased Shares since the commencement of Altus’ substantial issuer bid.

The Purchased Shares were acquired in the ordinary course of SCWF’s investment management business. SCWF may, in the future and from time to time, acquire or dispose of Altus securities depending on market conditions, subsequent developments affecting SCWF or its business, general market and economic conditions and/or other relevant factors.

This press release is disseminated in accordance with section 5.4 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

For further information, please contact:

Torrence Frame

(213) 486-9200

Email: GRGroup@capgroup.com