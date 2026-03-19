Battery Management IC Market Size to Hit USD 13.81 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Management IC Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Battery Management IC Market Size was valued at USD 4.80 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.81 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.19% during 2026–2035.”

Electric Vehicle Production Volumes and Energy Storage System Deployment Augment Market Growth Globally

The design requirements for battery management integrated circuits in automotive applications differ from those in consumer electronics. As cells age, an EV pack must retain state-of-health estimation accuracy while operating for ten years at a wide variety of temperatures. The IC requires fault detection that reacts in microseconds and sub-millivolt measurement resolution over 96 or more series cells. As pack voltages shift from 400V to 800V layouts, the worldwide EV ramp is creating demand for more expensive and competent integrated circuits (ICs) rather than just proportionate unit demand increase.

Battery Management IC Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: USD 4.80 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 13.81 Billion

CAGR: 11.19% from 2026 to 2035

By IC Type: Battery Charger ICs held the largest share of 28.36% in 2025

In 2025, North America leads the market with 34.82% revenue share

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Incorporated

ROHM Co., Ltd.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (onsemi)

Semtech Corporation

Diodes Incorporated

Skyworks Solutions, Inc

Richtek Technology Corporation

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

Battery Management IC Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By IC Type / Function (Battery Charger ICs, Battery Fuel Gauge ICs, Battery Protection ICs, Battery Authentication ICs, and Cell Balancing & Monitoring ICs)

• By Battery Type / Chemistry (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries, Nickel-Based Batteries, Flow Batteries, and Others)

• By Application (Automotive (Electric Vehicles & Hybrid Vehicles), Consumer Electronics, Industrial Equipment, Energy Storage Systems (Renewables), and Medical Devices)

• By End-Use Industry (Automotive Industry, Consumer Electronics Industry, Energy & Utilities, Industrial Sector, and Healthcare)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By IC Type / Function

Battery Charger ICs dominated with a 28.36% share in 2025 at USD 1.36 Billion, while Battery Authentication ICs are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 12.33% through 2035 as every rechargeable device needs one. Authentication ICs are growing fastest because the counterfeit battery problem has reached a scale at which OEMs in multiple sectors are embedding cryptographic authentication as a standard design requirement rather than an optional feature.

By Battery Type / Chemistry

Lithium-Ion Batteries dominated with a 26.84% share in 2025 at USD 1.29 Billion, while Flow Batteries are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 12.69% through 2035 as it is the dominant chemistry across consumer electronics, EVs, and the current generation of grid storage, and the IC content per lithium-ion system is well established and commercially mature. Flow batteries are growing fastest from a smaller base as the utility-scale energy storage deployments using vanadium redox and other flow chemistries are scaling commercially.

By Application

Automotive (EV & HEV) dominated with a 32.45% share in 2025 at USD 1.56 Billion as EV battery packs require the highest IC content per system cell monitoring, balancing, protection, authentication, and communication ICs across hundreds of cells per vehicle. Energy Storage Systems (Renewables) are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 12.25% through 2035 as the global buildout of utility and commercial-scale battery storage behind solar and wind generation is creating large new procurement volumes where the IC specifications are demanding enough to sustain competitive pricing.

By End-Use Industry

Automotive Industry dominated with a 33.28% share in 2025 at USD 1.60 Billion and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 11.75% through 2035 due to the rapidly rising production volumes, and the above-average ASPs that safety-critical automotive-grade ICs command relative to consumer or industrial specifications.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated in 2025, accounting for 34.82% of market share at USD 1.67 Billion, projected to reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.39% due to by automotive OEM and battery manufacturer procurement in Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky, consumer electronics supply chains, and growing energy storage procurement from utilities in California and Texas.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 13.49% from 2026 to 2035, rising from USD 1.36 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.82 Billion by 2035. China's EV and battery manufacturing scale CATL, BYD, and the broader cell producer network supplying global customers is the dominant factor.

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Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Texas Instruments announced the BQ79718-Q1, an automotive-qualified battery monitors and balancer IC supporting 800V architectures with ±0.5 mV per-cell accuracy across 18 series cells and ISO 26262 ASIL-D features without external monitoring components, placed immediately into evaluation programs at three European Tier 1 suppliers.

Texas Instruments announced the BQ79718-Q1, an automotive-qualified battery monitors and balancer IC supporting 800V architectures with ±0.5 mV per-cell accuracy across 18 series cells and ISO 26262 ASIL-D features without external monitoring components, placed immediately into evaluation programs at three European Tier 1 suppliers. In January 2025, Analog Devices launched the ADBMS6948, a 16-cell battery stack monitor IC with integrated open-wire detection, redundant voltage measurement paths for ISO 26262 compliance, and a revised isoSPI interface supporting 4 Mbps data rates for next-generation active cell balancing loop times. The launch included a reference design for 800V EV packs and AEC-Q100 Grade 0 automotive qualification.

Exclusive Sections of the Battery Management IC Market Report (The USPs):

IC FUNCTIONALITY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand the market share by IC type (charger, fuel gauge, protection, balancing) along with improvements in battery efficiency, charge optimization, and real-time monitoring capabilities.

– helps you understand the market share by IC type (charger, fuel gauge, protection, balancing) along with improvements in battery efficiency, charge optimization, and real-time monitoring capabilities. BATTERY SAFETY & FAILURE REDUCTION INDEX – helps you identify how advanced ICs minimize risks such as overheating, battery failure, and performance degradation across applications.

– helps you identify how advanced ICs minimize risks such as overheating, battery failure, and performance degradation across applications. BATTERY CHEMISTRY COMPATIBILITY METRICS – helps you analyze demand share across battery types (Li-ion, lead-acid, nickel-based) and evaluate improvements in lifecycle, energy density, and charge-discharge efficiency.

– helps you analyze demand share across battery types (Li-ion, lead-acid, nickel-based) and evaluate improvements in lifecycle, energy density, and charge-discharge efficiency. APPLICATION-LEVEL PERFORMANCE & DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you assess IC adoption across key sectors like EVs, consumer electronics, and energy storage along with improvements in system reliability and power efficiency.

– helps you assess IC adoption across key sectors like EVs, consumer electronics, and energy storage along with improvements in system reliability and power efficiency. END-USER ADOPTION & ELECTRIFICATION TRENDS – helps you track industry-wise adoption and rising investments in electric mobility, smart energy systems, and advanced battery technologies driving market growth.

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