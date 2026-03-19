Nanterre, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTH ATLANTIC ENERGIES



Press release

Update of North Atlantic Energies’ 2026 financial calendar – Timetable of the simplified tender offer on North Atlantic Energies shares

Nanterre, March 19, 2026 – North Atlantic Energies indicates today that the publication of its 2025 annual results has been postponed to April 22, 2026. This decision is due to the additional time required for year-end closing work after the implementation of new accounting and reporting systems since November 28, 2025.

The updated financial calendar is available on the website of North Atlantic Energies:

Publication of the 2025 annual results: April 22, 2026

Publication of the annual financial report: April 29, 2026

Shareholders’ annual general meeting: June 24, 2026

North Atlantic France has taken note of this information and reminds that, in accordance with the press release issued on January 30, 2026, the simplified tender offer for the remaining North Atlantic Energies shares not already held by North Atlantic France (the “Offer”), will be filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) after the publication of North Atlantic Energies’ 2025 annual results and once the independent expert's work has been finalised. The filing is therefore expected to take place during the second quarter of 2026. The offer documentation will be submitted to the AMF for review, and the Offer will only open once the AMF has issued its compliance decision.

It is recalled that North Atlantic France announced on November 28, 2025 (i) the acquisition from ExxonMobil France Holding SAS (“ExxonMobil”) of ExxonMobil’s entire stake in North Atlantic Energies, representing 82.89% of North Atlantic Energies’ share capital and voting rights and (ii) that it would file the Offer at a price of €28.93 per share with the intention to request the implementation following the Offer of a squeeze-out procedure if the required conditions are met. It is also recalled that the board of directors of North Atlantic Energies has appointed Ledouble SAS, represented by Ms. Agnès Piniot and Mr. Romain Delafont, as an independent expert to issue a fairness opinion on the financial terms of the Offer.

MEDIA CONTACTS NORTH ATLANTIC FRANCE

France: Brunswick Group – northatlantic@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Paul Priam: +33 6 84 39 09 89

Canada: Mark Duggan – markduggan@northatlantic.ca

+1-709-687-3136

NORTH ATLANTIC ENERGIES CONTACTS

INVESTORS RELATIONSHIP CONTACT



Gildas Guillosseau gildas.guillosseau@northatlantic.fr



+33 1 70 48 73 40



MEDIA CONTACT



Catherine Brun catherine.brun@northatlantic.fr



+33 1 70 48 72 81





All information for shareholders is available in the section Actionnaires North Atlantic Energies - Northatlantic





ABOUT NORTH ATLANTIC

For nearly four decades, North Atlantic has been a market leader in the retail gas and convenience sector, as well as the residential, commercial, and wholesale fuel industries in Newfoundland and Labrador. Recently, through a joint venture with Suncor Energy, North Atlantic expanded its retail division into Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, through North Sun Energy. As managing partner, North Atlantic operates 110 fuel retail sites across all three provinces. North Atlantic has ambitious plans for future growth and development in strategic locations across the region.

Known for its expertise in acquiring and delivering exceptional products, North Atlantic caters to both domestic and industrial sectors while also serving global clients through their marine bunkering distribution channels.

North Atlantic is committed to strategic growth to deliver innovative and green energy solutions aligned with evolving global needs. By driving industry progress, North Atlantic is supporting new skills and new jobs for this dynamic landscape. North Atlantic remains committed to providing exceptional energy, fuel and convenience retail initiatives that enhance customer experience while fostering economic growth in the communities they serve in Canada and beyond.

ABOUT NORTH ATLANTIC ENERGIES

North Atlantic Energies is a key player in France’s energy landscape, supporting the country’s security of supply while contributing to the ongoing transformation of the sector.

Representing 20% of France’s refining capacity, the company plays a vital role in the economy and in its regions.

North Atlantic Energies supplies the products essential to modern life and places its customers at the center of its priorities.