SK pharmteco Reaffirms Three-Business-Unit Strategy, Strengthens Global Gene Therapy Business Unit with Funding Commitment

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK pharmteco today announced a significant funding commitment to support strategic initiatives within its viral vector business, while reaffirming its long-term growth strategy across three business units: small molecule, peptides, and viral vectors.

SK pharmteco is sharpening its strategy to provide pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners with the financial strength, technical rigor, and operational infrastructure needed for long-term success across multiple modalities. The company continues to expand its small molecule and peptide businesses while reinforcing its commitment to viral vector development and manufacturing, and believes this three-business-unit approach positions SK pharmteco as a versatile CDMO partner for biopharma companies managing increasingly diverse pipelines, from established therapeutics to advanced therapies.

To advance this strategy, $100 million USD will be deployed to reinforce and expand capabilities across the company’s viral vector business, including its centers of excellence in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Corbeil-Essonnes, France. SK pharmteco is prioritizing operational excellence with a focus on further maturing quality systems, optimizing process performance, and advancing technology transfer while enabling innovation across its global network to deliver more reliable development, late-stage, and commercial execution.

“Our strategy is built on the strength of three essential business units: small molecules, peptides, and viral vectors,” said Joerg Ahlgrimm, Chief Executive Officer of SK pharmteco. “As the industry evolves, our partners need a CDMO that combines specialized expertise, technical sophistication, and operational reliability across modalities. This commitment supports our continued efforts to strengthen our viral vector business while advancing the broader capabilities, quality, and commercial readiness that customers expect across our global network.”

By advancing its three-business-unit strategy, SK pharmteco is strengthening its position as a differentiated global CDMO, combining the reliability and scale of established small molecule manufacturing, the specialized capabilities of its peptides business, and the advanced expertise required to support the development and manufacture of viral vector-based therapies.

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The company’s core capabilities center on small molecules, peptides, and viral vectors, providing the specialized expertise needed to bring complex therapies to market. Through these pillars, SK pharmteco supports biopharmaceutical partners of all sizes with comprehensive development and manufacturing solutions worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.

Contact:

Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP

Communications Consultant

keith.bowermaster@skpt.com