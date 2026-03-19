Sperra Deploys First 3D-Printed Concrete Gravity Anchor at EDP Floating Solar Test Site in Portugal

ALTO RABAGÃO, Portugal, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sperra today announced the successful deployment of its first full-scale 3D concrete printed gravity anchor in EDP’s floating solar laboratory at the Alto Rabagão pumped hydropower reservoir in Portugal. The installation marks the first real-world demonstration of Sperra’s anchoring technology and a significant step toward commercial deployment of digitally designed, locally manufactured anchors for floating renewable energy systems.

As floating solar, offshore wind, and wave energy projects move into deeper water and harsher environments, anchoring is becoming a critical constraint on cost, constructability, and long-term performance. Sperra’s gravity anchor platform is designed to address that challenge with site-specific, digitally optimized concrete anchors that can be produced closer to deployment locations using automated large-scale 3D concrete printing.

Sperra has developed Anchors on Demand™, an engineered gravity anchor platform built for floating renewable energy systems. Instead of relying on heavy precast blocks or complex embedded anchors, Sperra designs each anchor for the project’s loads, mooring layout, and site conditions. The result is a simpler, more efficient anchoring solution that improves stability while using less material and easing installation.

The anchors are made using 3D concrete printing, an automated process that builds concrete structures layer by layer. This allows Sperra to tailor each anchor to the site while reducing material use, transport weight, production complexity, and logistical constraints. It also creates opportunities to add surface features that can support aquatic habitat growth.

The pilot was completed in close collaboration with Fred. Olsen 1848, whose Tension Buoy® system is being tested at the site, and Vertico, a Dutch 3D printing company and long-time Sperra collaborator, which printed and delivered the anchor to site. Together, the partners integrated Sperra’s digitally optimized gravity anchor with the mooring system to demonstrate performance under some of Europe’s most demanding conditions in hydropower reservoirs.

EDP’s Alto Rabagão testbed features up to 50 meters of seasonal water-level variation, 31 m/s wind events, over 60 meters of water depth, along with winter extremes including snow loading, making it an ideal environment to prove next-generation anchoring solutions for floating solar.

Sperra’s Gravity Anchor Lead Mason Bell worked alongside the Fred. Olsen 1848 team to complete on-site setup and installation. “This pilot is an important step toward commercial deployment,” said Bell. “It shows that a digitally designed, 3D-printed concrete anchor can be produced, delivered, and installed in a real project environment. That kind of proof matters as floating energy developers look for proven anchoring solutions that are more flexible, more local, and more cost-effective.”

Even Hjetland, Principal Development Engineer at Fred. Olsen 1848 added: “Collaboration and knowledge-sharing are essential to drive innovation. Deploying Sperra’s 3D-printed gravity anchor alongside the Tension Buoy® system allows us to validate novel anchoring concepts under extreme, year-round conditions.”

Pedro Miguel Oliveira, Head of New Technologies and Special Projects at EDP, said: “Through the Floating PV Lab, EDP strengthens its focus on innovation and positions this initiative as a strategic, collaborative platform. By closely monitoring technological evolution and performance, EDP secures a solid competitive edge in the development of next-generation renewable energy solutions.”

Sperra’s gravity anchors are designed to be manufactured close to deployment sites using locally available materials, supporting regional supply chains and more scalable global delivery. Data from this year-long demonstration will inform final designs, installation methods, and supply-chain strategies as Sperra moves Anchors on Demand™ from pilot validation to repeatable, project-ready deployments across floating solar, wind, and wave energy markets.

About Sperra

Sperra is an infrastructure technology company developing digitally designed, 3D concrete printed foundation systems for floating renewable energy and marine infrastructure. By combining advanced structural design, automated concrete manufacturing, and site-specific optimization, Sperra delivers anchors and subsea foundations that reduce cost, carbon, and risk compared to traditional steel or precast concrete solutions.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Marston

press@sperra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19a13595-e46a-41d3-a2ab-7749460cc4a2