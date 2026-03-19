Torreon Group Expands ABOA Real Estate to Florida with $800,000 Premium Golf Community Acquisition

SAHUARITA, Ariz., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torreon Group, Inc. (OTCID: NXTN) today announced that ABOA Real Estate has executed a purchase agreement for an $800,000 condominium in the prestigious North Palm Beach Country Club community, marking the division's first acquisition outside Arizona and establishing a beachhead in Florida's high-demand luxury rental market.

The fully-furnished, turnkey residence at the Seamark condominium complex overlooks the Jack Nicklaus-designed North Palm Beach Country Club golf course, positioning ABOA Real Estate to capitalize on Florida's premium rental demographics and year-round demand from affluent seasonal residents.

"Expanding into North Palm Beach represents a strategic leap for ABOA Real Estate," said Garrett Reincke, President of Torreon Group. "This acquisition validates our investment thesis: premium locations with strong rental fundamentals generate superior returns. The Florida market offers both immediate cash flow potential and long-term appreciation in one of the nation's most recession-resistant real estate markets."

Strategic Market Entry

The North Palm Beach acquisition advances ABOA Real Estate's bi-coastal expansion strategy, diversifying beyond the Arizona market while maintaining focus on high-quality properties in affluent communities. The property's proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, premium shopping, and world-class golf amenities positions it for strong rental demand from corporate relocations, seasonal residents, and luxury travelers.

ABOA Real Estate will finance the acquisition through a Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loan program, a non-QM financing vehicle designed specifically for investment properties, allowing the company to preserve capital while leveraging the property's income-generating potential.

Arizona Portfolio Expansion

Simultaneously, ABOA Real Estate has acquired its second property within the Santa Rita Villas townhome complex in Sahuarita, Arizona—a newly remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence that immediately enters the rental inventory.

This strategic positioning within Santa Rita Villas creates operational synergies with ABOA Development's ongoing production construction of 46 additional townhomes at the same location, enabling ABOA Real Estate to acquire premium units at insider pricing while benefiting from the development's built-in property management infrastructure.

"We're building a vertically integrated real estate platform," added Reincke. "ABOA Development creates the inventory, ABOA Real Estate monetizes it through rental income, and shareholders benefit from both construction profits and recurring revenue streams."

Market Positioning

With properties now spanning Arizona and Florida—two of the nation's fastest-growing states—ABOA Real Estate is executing a disciplined acquisition strategy targeting markets with strong population growth, favorable tax environments, and robust rental demand. The division's portfolio now includes properties across multiple price points and geographies, from workforce housing in Arizona to luxury coastal residences in Florida.

This announcement follows Torreon's recent milestones including the launch of full-scale production at Santa Rita Villas and the acquisition of Tombstone Distillery, demonstrating the company's ability to execute simultaneously across multiple divisions within its incubator model.

For more information, visit www.torreongroupinc.com or review the company's filings at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXTN.

About Torreon Group, Inc.

Torreon Group, Inc. (OTCID: NXTN) is an incubator company dedicated to creating value through acquisitions in real estate, premium spirits, mining, and other commercial sectors, with operations in the U.S. and Mexico. The company's mission is to identify, acquire, and incubate commercially viable ventures, with the intent to spin off divisions after reaching maturity.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements based on current facts and historical information. Actual results may differ materially due to market conditions, rental performance, financing terms, property management factors, and other risks detailed in the company's OTC filings. This is not an offer to buy or sell securities.

Contact:

John Hayden, CEO

jhayden@torreongrpinc.com

(602) 410-4718

torreongroupinc.com/contact-us/