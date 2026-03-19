BOOST Pharma Appoints Leading Biopharma Leader Elaine Jones as Chair

Seasoned life science investor, executive and board leader to support next phase of growth as BOOST Pharma advances BT-101, a promising and potentially disease-modifying therapy for osteogenesis imperfecta



STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOOST Pharma (“BOOST” or the “Company), a clinical‑stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, first‑in‑class off-the-shelf cell therapies for rare, debilitating pediatric skeletal diseases, today announced the appointment of highly respected industry leader Elaine Jones, PhD, as Chair of its Board of Directors. Elaine succeeds Ingelise Saunders, who will remain on the Board.

Elaine Jones is a distinguished biopharmaceutical executive, venture investor, and board leader, bringing more than two decades of experience shaping and scaling innovative life science companies. Over her career, she has served on more than 35 company boards and held senior roles across the global biotechnology ecosystem, including as Vice President of Venture Capital at Pfizer Ventures, where she oversaw strategic investments in companies aligned with Pfizer’s R&D priorities, and earlier in leadership roles at GSK’s corporate venture fund, SR One.

Her appointment marks an important inflection point for BOOST Pharma as it advances BT-101, its lead off-the-shelf cell therapy for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), also known as Brittle Bone Disease, toward Phase III clinical development. BT-101 has shown promising data in early clinical trials demonstrating reductions in fractures among affected children, supporting its potential as the first disease-modifying therapy for this severe rare condition.

Hans Schambye, Chief Executive Officer of BOOST Pharma, said: “Elaine’s unique combination of strategic insight, investment acumen and deep board leadership experience will be invaluable as we prepare BT‑101 for late‑stage development and drive the Company into its next phase of growth. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to Ingelise Saunders for her outstanding service as Chair. She has guided BOOST through critical milestones and challenging periods with exceptional commitment, and we are delighted she will continue contributing as a Board Director.”

Elaine currently serves on the boards of CytomX Therapeutics, HBM Healthcare Investments AG, and NextCure, is Chair of Mironid, and is also a member of the Board of the Novartis Venture Fund.

Dr. Elaine Jones, incoming Chair of BOOST Pharma, commented: “BOOST Pharma has the scientific vision, clinical ambition, and highly experienced team to position the company for long-term success. BT‑101 is an especially compelling program, with the potential to meaningfully improve the lives of children living with osteogenesis imperfecta. I look forward to supporting BOOST as it advances this promising therapy into late‑stage development and builds further value for patients, partners, and investors.”

As BOOST Pharma enters this next stage of growth, the Company will meet with partners and investors at key industry events this spring, including BIO-Europe Spring and LSX World Congress Europe, where CEO Hans Schambye will participate in expert panel discussions.

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt | Vareen Outhonesack | Nellie Stephens

Tel: +44 (0) 20 388 296 21

Email: boostpharma@optimumcomms.com



About BOOST Pharma

BOOST Pharma ApS is a clinical‑stage biotechnology company developing novel, first‑in‑class off-the-shelf stem cell therapies for rare, debilitating pediatric skeletal diseases. The Company’s lead program, BT‑101, is an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy for osteogenesis imperfecta, a severe rare bone disorder, and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the U.S. and Europe. BT‑101 is currently advancing toward a planned Phase III clinical trial.

BOOST is backed by a strong syndicate of life‑science investors, including Industrifonden, Karolinska Development, and Sound Bioventures, who support the Company’s strategy focused on high‑impact science, capital‑efficient development, and clear pathways to market. The Company is led by a team with deep experience in biotech innovation, clinical execution, and value creation. For further information, please visit https://boostpharma.com/.

About Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), also known as Brittle Bone Disease, is a rare and devastating genetic disorder characterized by extremely fragile bones, reduced bone mass, and frequent fractures, often beginning in infancy. Individuals with OI may experience dozens to hundreds of fractures over a lifetime, along with loose joints, weakened teeth, and significant skeletal deformities. Beyond bone fragility, people living with OI frequently face muscle weakness, fatigue, curved bones, scoliosis, respiratory complications, early‑onset hearing loss, and short stature, all contributing to substantial impacts on overall health and quality of life.

There are currently no FDA or EMA‑approved disease‑modifying therapies for OI; existing management is purely supportive, aimed at reducing fracture risk and preserving mobility. OI affects an estimated 1 in 15,000 people globally, underscoring the urgent need for safe and effective treatments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d6a4ee5-196c-4500-b705-394f7e47eec1