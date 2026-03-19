Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 3.71 Billion by 2035 at a 7.4% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technique (Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices, External Ventricular Drain (EVD) Systems, Intraparenchymal Monitors, Fiber-Optic Sensors, Micro-Transducer Systems, Subdural Monitors, Epidural Monitors, Non-Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices, Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Ultrasonography, Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter (ONSD) Measurement, Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD) Sensors, Pupillometry-Based Systems), By Application (Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Meningitis, Hydrocephalus, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Neurosurgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.89 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.02 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.71 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.4% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Trends

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices have global markets whether invasive or non-invasive like the external ventricular drains, intraparenchymal monitors and sophisticated sensors that are applied to treat traumatic brain injury, hydrocephalus and neurological disorders.

The market of intracranial pressure monitoring devices globally is a booming business owing to escalating cases of traumatic brain injuries and medical conditions, an ageing population, escalating road accident cases alongside sports related head traumas, and emerging technologies on minimally invasive and wireless monitoring in healthcare systems across the world.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market?

It has increased demand in ICP monitoring products due to rising cases of traumatic brain injuries, strokes, hydrocephalus, and meningitis due to road accidents, falls, violence, and aging population that is susceptible to neurological disorders. As it is reported by different sources, traumatic brain injury impacts millions of people each year all over the world, and one of the main causes of death is the increased ICP.

The world will need to monitor specific issues such as intracerebral hemorrhage and brain tumors more carefully, thus increasing the usage of innovative invasive and noninvasive devices as the number of elderly patients increases.

The innovations in technology have brought about wireless sensors, AI-based analytics, minimally invasive probes, and non-invasive devices such as transcranial Doppler, which have enhanced accuracy and minimized the chance of infection as well as better patient outcomes. Other motivations are that there is increased awareness of early ICP treatment in the critical care units, increased accessibility of neurosurgical units, and government subsidies to trauma care and neurological research initiatives in both the developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Included are tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Intracranial pressure monitoring devices By products, the greatest portion of the market in 2025 was that of invasive monitors, due to the need for external ventricular drains and microtransducer systems that offer accurate and real-time pressure measurements and therapeutic drainage. They are essential when dealing with acute management, early intervention, and treatment of severe brain injury, but they are powerfully driven by innovations in fiber-optic and wireless invasive technology (that is generally perceived by clinicians as the gold standard of credible ICP monitoring and higher survival rates).

By Distribution Channel

Hospital procurement and direct sales channels are the biggest market share that can be used as the main source of special equipment, technical assistance, and integration within the neurosurgical units. The expert training, calibration of devices, and custom solutions are provided in these channels, and thus they are better alternatives to trauma centers and intensive care units dealing with critical cases of ICP monitoring.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market forward?

What are the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices market has been dominated by North America, which has advanced healthcare facilities, a high incidence of traumatic brain injury and the very high adoption of sophisticated monitoring devices such as multimode invasive devices. The area enjoys good reimbursement policies, large neurosurgical networks, and good access to major manufacturers that lead to continuous R&D and innovations.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market due to the large and increasing population, increased road accidents and traumas associated with urbanization, and developed healthcare facilities.

The trend is toward the growing use of cost-effective monitoring solutions in countries such as China, India and Japan, which can be attributed to the fact that affordability is improving, awareness campaigns, and consideration of government spending on trauma and neurological treatment. The fast economic growth and digital health intervention stimulate even faster market growth in Asia Pacific.

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Browse the full Browse the full Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technique (Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices, External Ventricular Drain (EVD) Systems, Intraparenchymal Monitors, Fiber-Optic Sensors, Micro-Transducer Systems, Subdural Monitors, Epidural Monitors, Non-Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices, Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Ultrasonography, Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter (ONSD) Measurement, Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD) Sensors, Pupillometry-Based Systems), By Application (Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Meningitis, Hydrocephalus, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Neurosurgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.02 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 3.71 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.89 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.4% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Technique, Application, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Recent Developments

In April 2024: Integra LifeSciences reintroduced the CereLink ICP Monitoring System in the U.S., featuring advanced MR-conditional capabilities for enhanced brain pressure monitoring in neurosurgical settings. (Source: https://www.integralife.com/)





List of the prominent players in the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market:

Medtronic plc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Codman & Shurtleff Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Natus Medical Incorporated

RAUMEDIC AG

Sophysa Ltd.

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Vittamed

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Compumedics Limited

Others

The Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Technique

Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices External Ventricular Drain (EVD) Systems Intraparenchymal Monitors Fiber-Optic Sensors Micro-Transducer Systems Subdural Monitors Epidural Monitors

Non-Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Ultrasonography Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter (ONSD) Measurement Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD) Sensors Pupillometry-Based Systems



By Application

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Hydrocephalus

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals

Neurosurgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report

The Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report gives both descriptive and numerical insights about the market by breaking it down into different parts that include both financial and non-financial

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices industry.

Managers in the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices' product market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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