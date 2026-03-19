BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

 | Source: BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on March 26, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on March 31, 2026.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH$0.050
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO$0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ$0.117
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW$0.062
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR$0.155
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE$0.064
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF$0.325
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF$0.033
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG$0.037
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU$0.172
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C$0.211
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD$0.062
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ$0.184
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD$0.090
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD$0.075
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW$0.209
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH$0.072
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE$0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL$0.239
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS$0.251
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT$0.178
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO$0.217
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG$0.120
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U$0.087
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH$0.101
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL$0.155
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB$0.080
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB$0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG$0.125
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU$0.121
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U$0.087
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG$0.107
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS$0.155
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS$0.091
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR$0.469
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV$0.376
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG$0.074
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U$0.053
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH$0.072
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV$0.119
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU$0.066
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U$0.048
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH$0.059
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV$0.111
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB$0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG$0.167
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI$0.112
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN$0.225
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT$0.091
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG$0.200
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB$0.115
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI$0.174
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U$0.127
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX$0.168
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN$0.147
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR$0.040
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB$0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB$0.042
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO$0.117
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB$0.076
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD$0.084
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU$0.078
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY$0.083
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC$0.272
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG$0.068
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS$0.142
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC$0.159
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA$0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD$0.149
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS$0.145
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM$0.035
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU$0.297
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U$0.217
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV$0.329
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF$0.073
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB$0.054
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT$0.061
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE$0.060
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB$0.049
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB$0.069
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC$0.053
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE$0.053
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH$0.063
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG$0.124
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU$0.146
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U$0.105
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI$0.057
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETFXSMB$0.102
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST$0.144
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB$0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH$0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP$0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U$0.000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS$0.085
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH$0.121
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT$0.123
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U$0.089
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTOH$0.080
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETFXTOT$0.070
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1)XTOT.U$0.051
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR$0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH$0.103
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF$0.237
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR$0.189
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT$0.092
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU$0.127
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U$0.093
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU$0.123

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, and XUU.U

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR$0.095


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 25, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.47 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.   

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading