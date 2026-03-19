Thermoformed Plastics Market Projected to Reach USD 22.83 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Demand for Lightweight and Sustainable Packaging Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thermoformed Plastics Market size is valued at USD 15.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.83 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.18% over the forecast period.

The market growth is driven by rising consumption of flexible packaging materials, increasing adoption of vacuum forming and pressure forming technologies, and expanding use of bio-based and recycled thermoplastics.





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The U.S. Thermoformed Plastics Market is estimated at USD 4.21 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.32 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.25%.

The U.S. represents the largest market for thermoformed plastics, primarily driven by widespread adoption across food and beverage packaging, strong demand from the automotive OEM sector, and a well-established healthcare and medical device manufacturing base.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Plastic Type

In 2025, Polyethylene (PE) segment held the maximum revenue share of around 31.45% due to its high versatility for food-contact packaging application and ability to be thermoformed in both thin-gauge and heavy-gauge applications. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) segment is expected to propel the highest CAGR of nearly 5.12% during the forecast period 2026–2035 as a result of automotive interior component manufacturing globally.

By Application

By 2025, the Packaging segment contributed the largest revenue share of 42.67% due to its unmatched demand for cost-efficient, high-volume production of food trays, blister packs, clamshell containers, and retail display packaging. Healthcare & Medical Devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 5.38% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for sterile, custom-formed surgical trays, diagnostic kit housings, and implantable device protective packaging.

By Process

Vacuum Forming accounted for the largest share of the thermoformed plastics market with about 44.31%, owing to its low tooling costs, rapid prototyping capability, and suitability for large-format, low-to-medium volume production runs across applications globally. The Twin-Sheet Forming segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 5.63% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, and industrial equipment sectors seek hollow, double-walled structural components, fuel tanks, pallets, and HVAC duct assemblies.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing segment in the thermoformed plastics market at a CAGR of 5.41% due outpacing awareness through advanced plastic forming technologies, government driven manufacturing modernization programs and upsurge of food processing and consumer goods industries in evolving economies of the region which will continue throughout the forecast period.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 34.12% in 2025 of the thermoformed plastics market due to a mature food and beverage packaging industry, stringent FDA requirements for food-contact material compliance, and sustained capital investment by automotive and medical device OEMs in thermoformed component sourcing.

Rising Demand for Lightweight and Sustainable Packaging Solutions Augment Market Expansion Globally

Growing e-commerce logistics needs, consumer preferences for convenient and tamper-evident food packaging, and stricter environmental regulations requiring less plastic material usage and better end-of-life recyclability are the main factors driving the thermoformed plastics market share. These elements are expanding the penetration of cloud-configured thermoforming lines, increasing the global market share, and speeding up the adoption of thin-gauge thermoforming, PCR resin integration, and mono-material package architectures.

Key Players:

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Dart Container Corporation

Amcor plc

Huhtamaki Oyj

WestRock Company

Sabert Corporation

Placon Corporation

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Tray-Pak Corporation

D&W Fine Pack

Genpak LLC

Fabri-Kal Corporation

Anchor Packaging LLC

Lacerta Group

CKS Packaging Inc.

Plastipak Holdings

Universal Forest Products

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. expanded its NatureWorks PLA-based thermoformed food tray portfolio with fully compostable barrier packaging options for North American grocery and foodservice customers, aiming to advance sustainable packaging adoption and reduce total packaging carbon footprint across its customer base.

In April 2024, Sealed Air Corporation launched an enhanced thermoformed vacuum skin packaging (VSP) line for case-ready fresh proteins and premium seafood applications across North American and European retail chains, enhancing product display appeal, shelf-life performance, and consumer convenience at point of sale.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Material Consumption & Production Efficiency Metrics – helps you understand resin consumption by plastic type, machine utilization rates, cycle times, and output analysis across thin- and heavy-gauge thermoforming.

– helps you understand resin consumption by plastic type, machine utilization rates, cycle times, and output analysis across thin- and heavy-gauge thermoforming. Scrap Reduction & Material Optimization Index – helps you evaluate improvements in material efficiency, waste reduction, and cost optimization across thermoforming operations.

– helps you evaluate improvements in material efficiency, waste reduction, and cost optimization across thermoforming operations. Regulatory Compliance & Sustainability Metrics – helps you analyze PCR resin adoption, compliance with FDA and EU standards, carbon footprint benchmarks, and evolving recyclability mandates.

– helps you analyze PCR resin adoption, compliance with FDA and EU standards, carbon footprint benchmarks, and evolving recyclability mandates. Operational Efficiency & Automation Analysis – helps you assess tooling lead times, capital costs, automation adoption, ROI, and integration with in-line filling and sealing systems.

– helps you assess tooling lead times, capital costs, automation adoption, ROI, and integration with in-line filling and sealing systems. Quality & Performance Benchmarks – helps you track dimensional accuracy, barrier performance, rejection rates, and compliance with food safety and medical device regulations.

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3D Printing Plastics Market

Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

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