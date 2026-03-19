Surgical Drill Market Size to Reach USD 2.51 Billion by 2035 Owing to the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Surgical Drill Market size was valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.51 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.59% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as arthritis and osteoporosis, which necessitate surgical interventions, is a primary demand driver. Furthermore, a global shift towards minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is accelerating the adoption of high-precision, ergonomic surgical drills that offer enhanced control and reduced patient trauma.

Surgical Drill Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 1.46 Billion

: USD 1.46 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 2.51 Billion

: USD 2.51 Billion CAGR : 5.59% from 2026 to 2035

: 5.59% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Surgical Drill Market is estimated at USD 523 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 852 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.01% over 2026-2035.

Due to its high volume of orthopedic and dental procedures, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and substantial healthcare spending, the U.S. has the largest market share. The region's market is growing due in large part to the presence of large medical device businesses, the quick acceptance of cutting-edge surgical equipment, and the favorable reimbursement policies for surgical procedures.

Rising Incidence of Orthopedic and Dental Disorders Propel Market Expansion Globally

The market for surgical drills is primarily driven by the rise in dental and musculoskeletal conditions worldwide. Orthopedic surgical drills are in high demand because conditions like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis, which are especially common in the world's elderly population, often necessitate surgical procedures, such as joint replacement and fracture repair. Similarly, the necessity for dental surgical operations, such as implant placements and root canals, which significantly depend on precision dental drills, is driven by the increased prevalence of dental caries and periodontitis worldwide.

Surgical Drill Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The orthopedic surgeries segment held the largest revenue share of around 48.5% in 2025, driven by the high volume of procedures such as knee and hip arthroplasty, fracture fixation, and spinal fusion. From 2026 to 2035, the dental surgeries segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1%, specifically attributed to the increasing global focus on cosmetic dentistry and rising prevalence of dental disorders globally.

By Product

In 2025, the instruments segment contributed over 72.4% of the revenue share, with electric drills holding the largest sub-segment share due to their consistent power and variable speed control. The accessories segment, which includes drill bits, reamers, saw blades, and batteries, is expected to record the highest CAGR of about 6.2% between 2026 and 2035. The expansion is driven by the recurring need for replacement of consumable and wear-and-tear items globally.

By End Use

The hospitals & clinics category held the largest revenue share of 60.3% in the surgical drill market in 2025, on account of the high volume of complex surgical procedures performed in these settings. The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is anticipated to observe the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecasted period of 2026-2035. This growth is driven by the increasing shift of surgical procedures from inpatient to outpatient settings globally.

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Surgical Drill Market Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, the Asia Pacific market is the fastest-growing regional market because of a rapidly aging population, rising healthcare costs, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses. The main causes of the rising number of surgical procedures are the sizable patient populations in China and India.

North America's well-established healthcare system, high per capita healthcare spending, and early adoption of cutting-edge surgical tools contributed to the surgical drill market's highest revenue share of 38.4% in 2025. Leading medical equipment firms, a significant volume of orthopedic and dental treatments, and advantageous surgical reimbursement regulations are the main facilitators.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Surgical Drill Market Report:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap)

Smith & Nephew plc

CONMED Corporation

Brasseler USA

Nouvag AG

Saeyang Microtech

W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH

Dentsply Sirona

NSK-Nakanishi Inc.

Osada Electric Co., Ltd.

Aygun Surgical

De Soutter Medical

Pro-Dex, Inc.

Misonix, Inc. (Bioventus)

MicroAire Surgical Instruments

AlloTech

Surgical Drill Market Recent Developments:

In April 2025 , Stryker launched its next-generation System 9 Smart Drill platform, featuring integrated sensor technology that provides real-time feedback on bone quality and drill depth, enhancing safety and precision in complex spinal procedures.

, Stryker launched its next-generation System 9 Smart Drill platform, featuring integrated sensor technology that provides real-time feedback on bone quality and drill depth, enhancing safety and precision in complex spinal procedures. In September 2024, Medtronic expanded its Midas Rex neurosurgical instrument line with new high-speed, precision drills designed specifically for minimally invasive cranial and spinal procedures, featuring enhanced ergonomics and reduced acoustic noise.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand average selling prices by drill type, component-level cost breakdown, and regional pricing variations influenced by technology advancements.

– helps you understand average selling prices by drill type, component-level cost breakdown, and regional pricing variations influenced by technology advancements. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you analyze medical device regulations (FDA, CE, ISO), sterilization standards, approval timelines, and procurement policies impacting market entry.

– helps you analyze medical device regulations (FDA, CE, ISO), sterilization standards, approval timelines, and procurement policies impacting market entry. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you track adoption of battery-powered drills, advancements in precision and ergonomics, and integration with robotic-assisted surgical systems.

– helps you track adoption of battery-powered drills, advancements in precision and ergonomics, and integration with robotic-assisted surgical systems. OPERATIONAL & USAGE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate procedure volumes, equipment utilization rates, device lifecycle, maintenance frequency, and performance benchmarks across healthcare facilities.

– helps you evaluate procedure volumes, equipment utilization rates, device lifecycle, maintenance frequency, and performance benchmarks across healthcare facilities. SUPPLY CHAIN & PROCUREMENT ANALYSIS – helps you identify sourcing strategies, distributor dynamics, inventory management practices, and the impact of global supply chain disruptions.

Surgical Drill Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.46 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.59% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Instrument (Pneumatic Drill, Electric Drill, Battery-Powered Drill), Accessories)

• By Application (Orthopedic Surgeries, Dental Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, Others)

• By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).



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