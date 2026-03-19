Soil Monitoring Market Report 2026: Total Revenue Expected to Reach $1.26 Billion by 2030 at 13.5% CAGR

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soil Monitoring Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The soil monitoring market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to rise from $0.67 billion in 2025 to $1.26 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 13.5%. The past growth has largely been driven by traditional manual techniques and limited real-time data access. However, factors such as the demand for enhanced crop yields, increasing awareness of soil degradation, and the adoption of basic soil sensors have been pivotal.

Forward-looking growth will be driven by an increasing reliance on data-driven agricultural decisions, IoT-enabled tools, AI-based analysis platforms, and precision agriculture investments. Key trends include continuous soil condition monitoring, adoption of onsite testing technologies, and enhanced focus on soil health management. The expanding agriculture sector, incorporating modern technologies, further fuels market development by enabling precise irrigation, fertilization, and crop management.

Leading market players are innovating with solutions like wireless sensor probes to measure moisture and temperature in real-time, aiding in precision agriculture. Notably, GroGuru, Inc. introduced an advanced probe offering real-time data without costly battery changes. Such innovations optimize water use and boost crop yields.

Strategic movements in the market include Eurofins Agroscience Services acquiring Cawood Scientific's Agroscience Research Division, enhancing its capabilities in the UK and Europe. This acquisition aims to strengthen field trials and analytical services, integral to crop protection and soil monitoring.

Major companies in the soil monitoring arena include Element Materials Technology Group Limited, SGS Group, Campbell Scientific Inc., METER Group Inc., Royal Eijkelkamp, and others. These entities are pivotal in steering the market's trajectory through constant innovation and service expansion.

Regional analysis reveals North America as the largest market as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region. Comprehensive market reports provide insights into market size, regional shares, trends, and detailed segments, offering a complete perspective on industry scenarios.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Soil Monitoring market report include:

Element Materials Technology Group Limited

SGS Group

Hoskin Scientific Ltd.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Onset Computer Corporation

METER Group Inc.

Royal Eijkelkamp

CropX Technologies Ltd.

ICT International Pty Ltd.

Advanced Geosciences Inc.

Pessl Instruments GmbH

Imko Micromodultechnik GmbH

Dynamax Inc.

Soil Scout Ltd.

GroPoint

Delta T Devices Ltd.

AquaCheck

Caipos GmbH

Soilmoisture Equipment Corp.

AquaSpy Inc.

Irrometer Company Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0h5ka

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