Soil Monitoring Market Report 2026: Total Revenue Expected to Reach $1.26 Billion by 2030 at 13.5% CAGR

The soil monitoring market's opportunities lie in the rising demand for data-driven agriculture, increased IoT and AI integration, and a focus on sustainable land management

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soil Monitoring Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The soil monitoring market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to rise from $0.67 billion in 2025 to $1.26 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 13.5%. The past growth has largely been driven by traditional manual techniques and limited real-time data access. However, factors such as the demand for enhanced crop yields, increasing awareness of soil degradation, and the adoption of basic soil sensors have been pivotal.

Forward-looking growth will be driven by an increasing reliance on data-driven agricultural decisions, IoT-enabled tools, AI-based analysis platforms, and precision agriculture investments. Key trends include continuous soil condition monitoring, adoption of onsite testing technologies, and enhanced focus on soil health management. The expanding agriculture sector, incorporating modern technologies, further fuels market development by enabling precise irrigation, fertilization, and crop management.

Leading market players are innovating with solutions like wireless sensor probes to measure moisture and temperature in real-time, aiding in precision agriculture. Notably, GroGuru, Inc. introduced an advanced probe offering real-time data without costly battery changes. Such innovations optimize water use and boost crop yields.

Strategic movements in the market include Eurofins Agroscience Services acquiring Cawood Scientific's Agroscience Research Division, enhancing its capabilities in the UK and Europe. This acquisition aims to strengthen field trials and analytical services, integral to crop protection and soil monitoring.

Major companies in the soil monitoring arena include Element Materials Technology Group Limited, SGS Group, Campbell Scientific Inc., METER Group Inc., Royal Eijkelkamp, and others. These entities are pivotal in steering the market's trajectory through constant innovation and service expansion.

Regional analysis reveals North America as the largest market as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region. Comprehensive market reports provide insights into market size, regional shares, trends, and detailed segments, offering a complete perspective on industry scenarios.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$0.76 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1.26 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate13.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The companies featured in this Soil Monitoring market report include:

  • Element Materials Technology Group Limited
  • SGS Group
  • Hoskin Scientific Ltd.
  • Campbell Scientific Inc.
  • Onset Computer Corporation
  • METER Group Inc.
  • Royal Eijkelkamp
  • CropX Technologies Ltd.
  • ICT International Pty Ltd.
  • Advanced Geosciences Inc.
  • Pessl Instruments GmbH
  • Imko Micromodultechnik GmbH
  • Dynamax Inc.
  • Soil Scout Ltd.
  • GroPoint
  • Delta T Devices Ltd.
  • AquaCheck
  • Caipos GmbH
  • Soilmoisture Equipment Corp.
  • AquaSpy Inc.
  • Irrometer Company Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0h5ka

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ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Soil Monitoring Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Agricultural Products
                            
                            
                                Agroscience
                            
                            
                                Landscaping Services
                            
                            
                                Precision Agriculture
                            
                            
                                Precision Irrigation
                            
                            
                                Soil Monitoring
                            
                            
                                Soil Testing
                            

                



        


    

        
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