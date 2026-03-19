Radioligand Therapeutics Market to More Than Double to $4.8 Billion by 2030 as Targeted Cancer Treatments Gain Regulatory Momentum

Boston, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for radioligand therapeutics in cancer treatment was valued at $2.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%, according to a new report from BCC Research.

The report, Radioligand Therapeutics in Cancer Treatment: Global Markets (PHM288A), analyzes one of oncology's most dynamic and rapidly expanding treatment modalities — using targeted radioactive molecules to deliver precision radiation directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.

Market Dynamics

North America dominated the global market with a commanding 79.9% share in 2024, reflecting the region's advanced nuclear medicine infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and the commercial success of approved radioligand therapies. Lutetium-177 Dotatate currently leads the product segment, with a robust pipeline of next-generation compounds in clinical development.

The market is being propelled by rising cancer incidence and population aging, increasing regulatory approvals and label expansions for radioligand therapeutic products, and the establishment of separate payment pathways for therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) — a critical reimbursement milestone.

Emerging Opportunities

The report identifies several significant growth opportunities, including the development of alpha-emitter therapies and novel molecular targets, the earlier-line use of radioligand therapies in combination regimens with standard-of-care treatments, and increasing R&D investments and strategic alliances across the sector. Emerging technologies include targeted alpha therapies (TATs), next-generation isotopes and smarter ligands, and personalized, dosimetry-guided radioligand therapy assisted by AI.

Supply Chain and Workforce Challenges

Key market restraints include therapeutic isotope supply constraints, a shortage of nuclear medicine and radiopharmacy professionals, and growing competition from alternative modalities such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Addressing the radioisotope supply chain and workforce development will be critical to sustaining the market's growth trajectory.

Competitive Landscape

Novartis AG currently dominates the commercial landscape. The report profiles 15 companies including Novartis, Lilly, Fusion Pharma, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Convergent Therapeutics, and Perspective Therapeutics, alongside emerging competitors in the pipeline.

About the Report

Radioligand Therapeutics in Cancer Treatment: Global Markets (PHM288A) covers market segmentation by product type, indication, end user, and region, with pipeline and clinical analysis, patent landscape, competitive intelligence, and ESG perspective. The report is available now from BCC Research.

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BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Any data extracted from this release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source.