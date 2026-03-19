Super Hi to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 31, 2026

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Hi International Holding Ltd. ("Super Hi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HDL and HKEX: 9658), a leading Chinese cuisine restaurant brand operating Haidilao hot pot restaurants in the international market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call to discuss financial results of the fourth quarter and full year 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 31, 2026 (8:00 PM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on March 31, 2026).

A live webcast of the call will be available in both English and Chinese. Participants may access the webcast using the following links:

English: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zj835tum

Chinese: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zj835tum/lan/zhs

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a personal passcode.

Registration Link (Chinese only):

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI99c81d895661433c9e8fead1cb365edf

Additionally, an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.superhiinternational.com.

About Super Hi

Super Hi operates Haidilao hot pot restaurants in the international market. Haidilao is a leading Chinese cuisine restaurant brand. With roots in Sichuan from 1994, Haidilao has become one of the most popular and largest Chinese cuisine brands in the world. With over 31 years of brand history, Haidilao is well-loved by guests for its unique dining experience — warm and attentive service, great ambiance and delicious food, standing out among global restaurant chains, which has made Haidilao restaurants into a worldwide cultural phenomenon. Haidilao has been ranked as one of the world’s most valuable restaurant brands for seven consecutive years since 2019, earning the title of "World’s Strongest Restaurant Brand" for 2024 (Brand Finance). As of September 30, 2025, Super Hi had 126 self-operated Haidilao restaurants in 14 countries across four continents.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.superhiinternational.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: superhi_ir@superhi-inc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 574-7992

Public Relations

Email: media.hq@superhi-inc.com