MEXC Referral Ambassador Program Kicks Off New Round of Exclusive Reward Events

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has kicked off a new round of exclusive reward events under its ongoing Referral Ambassador Program, offering eligible ambassadors a range of rewards across different ambassador levels.

The MEXC Referral Ambassador Program was introduced in November 2025 as a long-term, community-driven initiative structured around three ambassador tiers — Rising, Elite, and Champion — with levels evaluated on a bi-monthly cycle. All MEXC users qualify as Rising Ambassadors automatically with no application required, and are eligible to earn referral commissions of up to 40%, among the most competitive rates in the industry. Elite and Champion Ambassadors gain access to exclusive reward events and prize pools, offering additional earning opportunities beyond standard commissions.

Elite and Champion Ambassadors can join the Elite Referral Rally , running through April 30, 2026, by inviting friends and boosting their trades to win up to $2,500 in bonuses. Champion Ambassadors are additionally eligible for the Champion Referral Spin , open through March 31, 2026, where referrals generate spin chances for guaranteed prizes including a gold bar.

Built on a user-first philosophy, the MEXC Referral Ambassador Program is open to all users. It offers a transparent growth path with clear upgrade criteria, multiple income streams, and sustainable passive income that scales with the network. Whether new to crypto or an experienced community builder, the program adapts to individual needs and provides access to a global ambassador community for resources, strategies, and platform updates.

For more information and to join the program, visit the MEXC Referral Ambassador Program page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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