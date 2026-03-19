GCC Textiles Market Report 2026-2031: Shares Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Outlook

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Textile - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC textile market is poised for significant growth, expanding from USD 16.10 billion in 2025 to an estimated USD 23.77 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.71% between 2026 and 2031. This expansion is driven by rising discretionary incomes, government-backed initiatives for industrial localization, and youthful demographics which are boosting demand in apparel, technical, and home textiles.

Large-scale infrastructure projects are fueling the consumption of geotextiles and construction fabrics, while policy incentives are attracting both foreign and domestic investments into local manufacturing. Moreover, the surge of e-commerce, led by digitally adept consumers, is accelerating fashion cycles and necessitating agile production methods. Additionally, sustainability mandates and circular-economy goals are increasingly influencing product development and sourcing within the GCC textiles market.

GCC Textile Market Trends and Insights:

GCC Industrial-Diversification Incentives (Vision Programs): National transformation agendas are actively channeling capital and policy support toward non-oil manufacturing pursuits. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 industrial strategy, for instance, offers various incentives such as subsidized land and streamlined licensing for textile firms that localise production. The UAE's Operation 300bn and Qatar's National Vision 2030 similarly coordinate technology funding, workforce upskilling, and promote public-private partnerships. These initiatives are expected to lift value-added output, decrease import dependence, and foster export growth in the GCC textile market.

National transformation agendas are actively channeling capital and policy support toward non-oil manufacturing pursuits. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 industrial strategy, for instance, offers various incentives such as subsidized land and streamlined licensing for textile firms that localise production. The UAE's Operation 300bn and Qatar's National Vision 2030 similarly coordinate technology funding, workforce upskilling, and promote public-private partnerships. These initiatives are expected to lift value-added output, decrease import dependence, and foster export growth in the GCC textile market. E-Commerce-Driven Fast-Fashion Demand: Digital channels are reshaping the GCC textiles market, with leaders like Landmark Group noting that online sales account for a significant portion of total turnover. Seamless payment systems and same-day delivery options elevate customer expectations. Smaller garment makers are now able to access cross-border buyers, intensifying competition. Rapid replenishment necessitates near-shoring of certain product lines, promoting localized operations within UAE free zones and Saudi industrial parks.

Digital channels are reshaping the GCC textiles market, with leaders like Landmark Group noting that online sales account for a significant portion of total turnover. Seamless payment systems and same-day delivery options elevate customer expectations. Smaller garment makers are now able to access cross-border buyers, intensifying competition. Rapid replenishment necessitates near-shoring of certain product lines, promoting localized operations within UAE free zones and Saudi industrial parks. Raw-Material Price Volatility (Cotton, Synthetics): The volatility in cotton prices, exacerbated by weather disruptions, and fluctuating oil prices affecting synthetics, complicate procurement planning. The unpredictability in raw material costs underscores the importance of diversified sourcing strategies and inventory management to mitigate risks and maintain profitability, despite its potential to slow capacity expansion in the GCC textiles market.

Other market dynamics include a fashion-conscious youth population, demand from mega-projects for technical and geotextiles, and intense competition from low-cost Asian suppliers.

Segment Analysis

The comprehensive report segments the market by application, raw material, process/technology, and geography, making it a crucial tool for stakeholders seeking to capitalize on market opportunities. Companies featured include Alyaf Industrial Co. Ltd., SV Pittie Sohar Textiles, Takween Advanced Industries, and more.

Fashion and apparel notably represent 58.35% of the GCC textiles market, driven by retail growth and brand diversification. Department stores and malls in key cities have expanded offerings to capture consumer spending. Digital retailers leverage data analytics to inform trend forecasting, requiring contract manufacturers to adopt more agile production techniques. Industrial and technical textiles are predicted to grow rapidly due to increased demand from mega-projects. Rising health-and-wellness awareness is also boosting sales in medical textiles.

Additional benefits of purchasing this report include:

Access to the market estimate sheet (Excel format)

3 months of analyst support

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alyaf Industrial Co. Ltd.

SV Pittie Sohar Textiles

Takween Advanced Industries

Aratex Group

Avgol Middle East

Saudi German Nonwovens

FPC Coated Technical Textiles

Millennium Fashions Industries

Lomar Collection

Threads Group LLC

Atraco Group

Creative Clothing Co.

Amin Textile Factory

Baroque Garments

Al Borj Machinery LLC

Unirab & Polvara Spinning Weaving & Silk

Misr Amreya

AMCO Apparel Mfg. Co.

Kabale Textiles

New Global Cotton Textile LLC

Fabricon International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1vc0m

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