Middle East and Africa (MEA) Biofertilizers Market Trends and Business Opportunities 2026-2031

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Biofertilizers - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa biofertilizers market is poised for substantial growth, with its value rising from USD 550.25 million in 2026 to an expected USD 888.32 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.05%. Key regional factors driving this growth include water scarcity, soil salinity, and synthetic input cost volatility, prompting a shift towards biological alternatives.

Government initiatives such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, regulatory advancements in South Africa, and the African Union's self-sufficiency goals are streamlining the adoption of biofertilizers by mitigating regulatory barriers and offering subsidies for biological inputs. Global suppliers are increasingly integrating into the local market, while regional innovators tailor biofertilizers to meet specific agro-climatic challenges. These dynamics set the stage for robust market expansion aligning with climate-smart agriculture goals.

Expansion of Organic-Certified Farmland

Certified organic farmland in regions such as Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa is expanding, catalyzing biofertilizer demand due to organic certification standards. Kenya's organic sector now covers over 165,000 hectares, supported by export premiums and governmental policies like the National Organic Agriculture Policy. This creates a substantial market for biofertilizer suppliers, particularly those offering multi-strain solutions catering to complex nutrient demands of organic systems. Morocco's Green Plan further facilitates organic transition by providing resources and implementing a regulatory framework favorable to biological inputs.

Subsidies and Favorable Organic-Input Policies

Regional governments increasingly subsidize biological inputs, with Morocco's program reducing adoption costs by 25%. Saudi Arabia supports greenhouse operators transitioning to biological nutrient management, aligning with Vision 2030. Additionally, the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 emphasizes local production technologies, including microbial inoculants, for enhanced agricultural sustainability. South Africa's regulatory landscape offers pathways for biofertilizer registration, although associated fees present challenges for smaller manufacturers.

Dominance of Subsidized Synthetic Fertilizers

Subsidy programs in Nigeria, Egypt, and others create a favorable market for synthetic fertilizers, affecting biofertilizer adoption. Nigeria's program supports food security but inadvertently discourages biological alternatives by maintaining cost advantages for synthetic inputs. Similar conditions prevail in Egypt, although recent policy discussions suggest potential inclusion of biological products in subsidies. These conditions compel biofertilizer companies to differentiate based on performance rather than price, with fiscal pressures potentially opening avenues for biological inputs.

Other drivers and restraints include:

Synthetic-Fertilizer Price Volatility

High-Tech Greenhouse Boom

Low Farmer Awareness and Weak Extension Networks

Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by microorganism type (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, etc.), technology type, application, crop type, and geography, with forecasts in value and volume metrics.

Rhizobium-based biofertilizers hold a 35.85% market share in 2025, backed by established agronomic benefits. Partnerships between multinationals and regional labs enhance market presence, while training modules bolster sustained usage. Mycorrhizal products, growing at 12.75% CAGR, see increasing use in high-value and drought-prone areas. Carrier-enriched biofertilizers maintain a 56.80% share with cost-effective formulations compatible with local practices. Liquid biofertilizers, with a 15.1% CAGR, are favored in GCC's greenhouse and precision agriculture, benefiting from high microbial viability.

Additional Benefits:

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Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expansion of organic-certified farmland

4.2.2 Subsidies and favorable organic-input policies

4.2.3 Synthetic-fertilizer price volatility

4.2.4 Salinity-mitigation programs in Gulf soils

4.2.5 High-tech greenhouse boom

4.2.6 Carbon-credit pilots for soil microbiome projects

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Dominance of subsidized synthetic fertilizers

4.3.2 Low farmer awareness and weak extension networks

4.3.3 Counterfeit / low-quality inoculants from regulatory gaps

4.3.4 Cold-chain logistics hurdles for liquid formulations

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value and Volume)

5.1 By Microorganism Type

5.1.1 Rhizobium

5.1.2 Azotobacter

5.1.3 Azospirillum

5.1.4 Phosphate-solubilizing Bacteria

5.1.5 Mycorrhiza

5.1.6 Other Microorganisms

5.2 By Technology Type

5.2.1 Carrier-enriched Biofertilizers

5.2.2 Liquid Biofertilizers

5.2.3 Encapsulated / Bead Technology

5.2.4 Other Technologies

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Soil Treatment

5.3.2 Seed Treatment

5.3.3 Foliar / Root Dipping

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 By Crop Type

5.4.1 Grains

5.4.2 Pulses

5.4.3 Commercial Crops

5.4.4 Fruits and Vegetables

5.4.5 Other Crops

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Africa

5.5.1.1 South Africa

5.5.1.2 Kenya

5.5.1.3 Uganda

5.5.1.4 Tanzania

5.5.1.5 Nigeria

5.5.1.6 Rest of Africa

5.5.2 Middle East

5.5.2.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.2.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.2.3 Turkey

5.5.2.4 Egypt

5.5.2.5 Qatar

5.5.2.6 Rest of Middle East



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Novozymes A/S

6.4.2 UPL Limited

6.4.3 Lallemand Inc

6.4.4 Corteva, Inc.

6.4.5 Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

6.4.6 FMC Corporation

6.4.7 Koppert B.V.

6.4.8 IPL Biologicals Limited

6.4.9 Groundwork BioAg Ltd.

6.4.10 Biobest Group NV

6.4.11 Biomax Technologies Pte. Ltd.

6.4.12 Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd

6.4.13 BASF SE

6.4.14 Bayer AG

6.4.15 Corteva Agriscience



7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tltjgh

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