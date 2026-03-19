GCC Construction Machinery Market Analysis 2026-2031 Featuring Detailed Profiles of Key Players - Caterpillar, Komatsu, AB Volvo, XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Liebherr International and More

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Construction Machinery - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC construction machinery market is projected to expand from USD 6.91 billion in 2025 to USD 7.3 billion in 2026, predicting a climb to USD 9.62 billion by 2031, driven by a 5.68% CAGR from 2026-2031. This growth is propelled by strategic investments from sovereign wealth funds, diversified economies, and a robust pipeline of infrastructure megaprojects across the Gulf nations.

Sovereign visions, including Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the UAE's federal growth agenda, Qatar National Vision 2030, and Oman Vision 2040, are channeling hydrocarbon revenues into long-term construction, consequently boosting the demand for heavy machinery in urban development, industrial projects, and renewable energy installations. Population growth accentuates these trends, with a 2.1% annual rise in urban populations necessitating significant infrastructure ramps.

Vision-2030 Megaproject Pipeline Sustains Equipment Demand

Saudi Arabia's extensive NEOM project alone calls for cutting-edge equipment, influencing increased procurement of specialized, telematics-equipped machinery. This escalation extends fleet-replacement cycles, urging suppliers to enhance localized services and lengthen maintenance contracts.

Rapid Urban Population Growth Intensifies Infrastructure Spend

The rapid urbanization surge across the Gulf, marked by significant influxes of residents, has led to substantial infrastructural investments. This includes addressing housing shortages in areas like Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province and the UAE's Northern Emirates, demanding extensive construction machinery deployment for large-scale developments.

The shift toward high-density urban areas is reshaping machinery needs, increasing demand for compact, specialized equipment suitable for confined construction spaces. This movement indicates a shift toward deploying machinery that can efficiently operate within dense urban settings.

Oil-Price Volatility Curbs Public-Sector Capex Cycles

Volatile oil prices impact fiscal strategies and, consequently, infrastructure initiatives in the GCC, leading to potential project postponements. Focus remains on high-priority projects despite constrained budgets, particularly for smaller municipal ventures.

Other Drivers and Restraints:

Electrification Mandates in Smart-city Projects

Mandatory BIM Adoption Increasing Demand for Connected Machinery

Equipment-Rental Market Dampening New-unit Sales

Segment Analysis

Excavators remain dominant, capturing a notable market share, driven by projects like the NEOM and Abu Dhabi expansions demanding consistent heavy-duty usage. Looking ahead, motor graders are anticipated to grow significantly as infrastructure evolves, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The adoption of digital solutions is altering the market dynamics, with telematics technology fueling demand for enhanced crawler excavators. This digital shift enables fuel optimization and predictive maintenance, reducing operational downtime. Rough-terrain cranes and quarry equipment are experiencing a boost due to escalating industrial construction needs.

Despite domination by internal combustion engines, electric equipment is gaining traction with a significant CAGR, focusing on eco-friendly and emissions-sensitive areas. Infrastructure challenges, though a barrier to rapid decarbonization, will see gradual changes as major projects integrate electric-ready capabilities.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd

AB Volvo

XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Liebherr International AG

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd (JCB)

Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd

Deere & Company

Report Benefits:

Access to detailed market estimates

Three months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Vision-2030 Megaproject Pipeline Sustains Equipment Demand

4.2.2 Rapid Urban Population Growth Intensifies Infrastructure Spend

4.2.3 Electrification Mandates in Flagship Smart-City Projects (e.g., NEOM)

4.2.4 Mandatory BIM Adoption Boosts Demand for Connected Machinery

4.2.5 Localization Incentives Spur Regional Assembly Investments

4.2.6 Green Hydrogen Build-Out Drives Specialized Heavy-Lift Needs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Oil-Price Volatility Curbs Public Sector Capex Cycles

4.3.2 Equipment-Rental Boom Suppresses New-Unit Sales

4.3.3 Stringent Water-Use Regulations Raise Operating Costs

4.3.4 Skilled-Operator Shortage Delays Fleet Expansions

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value (USD), Volume (Units))

5.1 By Machinery Type

5.1.1 Cranes

5.1.2 Excavators

5.1.3 Loaders and Backhoes

5.1.4 Motor Graders

5.1.5 Telescopic Handlers

5.1.6 Other Machinery

5.2 By Propulsion Type

5.2.1 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

5.2.2 Electric / Hybrid

5.3 By Application Type

5.3.1 Concrete Construction Equipment

5.3.2 Road Construction Equipment

5.3.3 Earth-Moving Equipment

5.3.4 Material Handling Equipment

5.4 By End-User

5.4.1 Infrastructure

5.4.2 Commercial

5.4.3 Residential

5.4.4 Industrial

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.3 Kuwait

5.5.4 Qatar

5.5.5 Oman

5.5.6 Bahrain



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Caterpillar Inc.

6.4.2 Komatsu Ltd

6.4.3 AB Volvo (Volvo Construction Equipment)

6.4.4 XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Liebherr International AG

6.4.6 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 Hyundai Construction Equipment Co.,Ltd.

6.4.8 J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd (JCB)

6.4.9 Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Deere & Company

6.4.11 CNH Industrial N.V.(Case Construction)

6.4.12 Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Sumitomo Construction Machinery

6.4.14 Doosan Bobcat (Develon)

6.4.15 Terex Corporation

6.4.16 Manitou Group

6.4.17 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd

6.4.18 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd

6.4.19 Wacker Neuson SE



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v75xco

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