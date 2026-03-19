Middle East Car Rental Market Valued at USD 3.41 Billion in 2026, Driven by Tourism and Digital Adoption - Expected to Reach USD 4.47 Billion by 2031

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Car Rental - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East car rental market is projected to reach USD 3.41 billion by 2026, up from USD 3.23 billion in 2025, with forecasts of USD 4.47 billion by 2031, growing at a 5.57% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Key drivers include a resurgence in tourism, increased demand for premium mobility solutions, and accelerated digital adoption. In 2024, international arrivals rose beyond pre-pandemic figures by 32%, amounting to 95 million visitors, sustaining rental demand. Notably, app-based bookings now constitute nearly two-thirds of total transactions, with luxury and electric fleets observing the fastest growth.

Government initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Expo 2030 are broadening mobility networks, prompting fleet upgrades and generating new revenue streams beyond airport-based operations. The market sees moderate fragmentation and substantial venture funding, indicative of impending consolidations.

Middle East Car Rental Market Trends and Insights:

Tourism Rebound Across GCC Corridors: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations witnessed a robust recovery in tourism. In 2024, Saudi Arabia reported a 69% increase in arrivals, generating USD 60.6 billion in receipts. The UAE's travel and tourism sector contributed USD 59.9 billion to GDP, accounting for 11.7% of its economy. Qatar saw an influx of one million visitors in the first half of 2025. Kuwait's strategic investments in visitor-centric infrastructure are ramping up fleet demand. Operators are realigning vehicle distribution across borders, enhancing corridor-based services, and navigating diverse regulatory standards while maximizing utilization rates.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations witnessed a robust recovery in tourism. In 2024, Saudi Arabia reported a 69% increase in arrivals, generating USD 60.6 billion in receipts. The UAE's travel and tourism sector contributed USD 59.9 billion to GDP, accounting for 11.7% of its economy. Qatar saw an influx of one million visitors in the first half of 2025. Kuwait's strategic investments in visitor-centric infrastructure are ramping up fleet demand. Operators are realigning vehicle distribution across borders, enhancing corridor-based services, and navigating diverse regulatory standards while maximizing utilization rates. Rapid Shift to App-Based Bookings: With high smartphone usage and widespread digital payment systems, mobile bookings are outpacing counter transactions, reducing distribution costs and affording operators direct consumer interaction. The UAE's extensive 5G network and consumer inclination for contactless services drive this trend, while Saudi Arabia's young population fuels mobile adoption. Features like embedded identity verification and keyless entry enhance user convenience, while predictive analytics optimize fleet rotations. Proprietary app usage is rising, sparing operators from third-party fees, thus improving profit margins and boosting customer retention through loyalty programs.

With high smartphone usage and widespread digital payment systems, mobile bookings are outpacing counter transactions, reducing distribution costs and affording operators direct consumer interaction. The UAE's extensive 5G network and consumer inclination for contactless services drive this trend, while Saudi Arabia's young population fuels mobile adoption. Features like embedded identity verification and keyless entry enhance user convenience, while predictive analytics optimize fleet rotations. Proprietary app usage is rising, sparing operators from third-party fees, thus improving profit margins and boosting customer retention through loyalty programs. Ride-Hailing Substitution Pressure: The growth of ride-hailing services in urban centers pressures the self-drive rental market, particularly for short trips. However, car rentals maintain strong demand for multi-day trips, family vacations, and intercity travel. In response, companies are enhancing offerings to include premium services and comprehensive navigation tools, as well as forming alliances with e-hail platforms for integrated mobility solutions. This approach is aimed at sustaining demand for longer rentals, reducing customer attrition to ride-hailing alternatives.

Further insights in the detailed report cover:

Mega-Events and Infrastructure Projects (Vision 2030, Expo 2030)

Corporate Mobility-Subscription Adoption

Labor-Nationalization Compliance Costs

Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by booking type, application, vehicle type, end-user type, service model, propulsion, and country. Market forecasts are presented in value terms (USD).

In 2025, online bookings comprised 62.12% of the market, with a projected CAGR of 6.74%. Offline channels cater to spontaneous tourists at airports and hotels but are burdened by higher costs. Mobile interfaces enable instant upgrades, add-ons, and loyalty rewards, reducing booking times and increasing fleet efficiency. Physical outlets will serve support roles as digital channels dominate sales, payments, and upselling.

Competition is fierce between proprietary apps and marketplace aggregators. Integration of real-time vehicle availability, digital KYC, and keyless pickups is reducing transaction times. High smartphone penetration in the UAE accelerates adoption, followed closely by Saudi Arabia. Kuwait and Oman are gradually adopting mobile solutions to meet evolving customer expectations.

Leisure and tourism rentals generated 95.10% of revenue in 2025, predicted to grow at a 7.22% CAGR through 2031. Mega-events and relaxed visa practices bolster regional destinations like Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and Muscat. Nonetheless, corporate demand is increasingly vital as global firms establish regional bases in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Seasonal fluctuation tied to holiday peaks is diminishing due to consistent conferences and project-based travel. Companies adeptly managing both tourism and business demands optimize fleet allocations, transitioning economy cars during tourist peaks and premium sedans for business travel, ensuring cash flow stability and increased utilization rates.

Additional Benefits of Purchasing the Report:

Access to the market estimate sheet (Excel format)

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Tourism Rebound Across GCC Corridors

4.2.2 Rapid Shift to App-Based Bookings

4.2.3 Mega-Events and Infrastructure Projects (Vision 2030, Expo 2030)

4.2.4 Corporate Mobility-Subscription Adoption

4.2.5 Government EV-Rental Incentives

4.2.6 Emergence of Integrated Mobility Super-Apps

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Ride-Hailing Substitution Pressure

4.3.2 Labor-Nationalization Compliance Costs

4.3.3 Thin EV-Rental Insurance Capacity

4.3.4 Import-Driven Vehicle Supply Bottlenecks

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook (Telematics, OTA, EV)

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Booking Type

5.1.1 Online

5.1.2 Offline

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Leisure / Tourism

5.2.2 Daily Utility / Business

5.3 By Vehicle Type

5.3.1 Economy

5.3.2 Luxury and Premium

5.4 By End-User Type

5.4.1 Self-driven

5.4.2 Chauffeur

5.5 By Service Model

5.5.1 On-airport

5.5.2 Off-airport / Local

5.6 By Propulsion

5.6.1 Internal-Combustion (ICE)

5.6.2 Electric and Hybrid

5.7 By Country

5.7.1 Saudi Arabia

5.7.2 United Arab Emirates

5.7.3 Kuwait

5.7.4 Qatar

5.7.5 Rest of Middle East Countries



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, IPOs, Fleet Electrification)

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Avis Budget Group

6.4.2 Hertz Corporation

6.4.3 Enterprise Holdings Inc.

6.4.4 Sixt SE

6.4.5 Europcar Mobility Group

6.4.6 Lumi Rental Company

6.4.7 Theeb Rent A Car

6.4.8 Yelo

6.4.9 Fast Rent A Car

6.4.10 Al Talaa International Transportation Co (Hanco)

6.4.11 Telgani Company



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsib8v

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