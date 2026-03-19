UAE Home Healthcare Market Research Report 2026-2031 - Expanding Services for Newly Insured Expatriates, Leveraging AI in Telehealth, and Addressing Clinician Shortages Present Lucrative Business Opportunities

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Home Healthcare Industry - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE home healthcare market is on a growth trajectory, projected to expand from USD 1.18 billion in 2025 to USD 1.31 billion in 2026, and expected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.84% from 2026 to 2031. Key drivers include the nationwide compulsory health insurance introduced in January 2025, an increase in chronic diseases, and the rapid adoption of digital health technologies. Investments from private equity firms, especially PureHealth and others in the region, are strengthening service capacities, while AI-powered telehealth platforms reshape patient care expectations. Additionally, governmental initiatives in Abu Dhabi and Dubai further support the sector's growth through virtual nursing and predictive analytics.

Nationwide Mandatory Health Insurance Rollout (2025)

The introduction of compulsory basic health coverage, at AED 320 (USD 87.0) per individual, has extended healthcare access to around 3 million workers. This measure aligns home-care benefits across all emirates and includes no co-payment waiting periods for pre-existing conditions, which is anticipated to stimulate adoption of home-care services, particularly in Northern Emirates. Initial insurance data indicates increased utilization of home nursing visits, demonstrating previously unmet demand.

Aging Resident Base & Chronic-Disease Burden

The UAE faces a significant healthcare challenge with cancer being the third leading cause of death. Diseases such as diabetes affect 1 in 20 residents. To address this, the national policy promotes mobile clinics and caregiver training, encouraging providers to offer comprehensive home-care packages that include physiotherapy and nutritional counseling.

Shortage of Licensed Home-Care Clinicians

Despite a workforce of 29,860 physicians and 63,366 nurses for 11.35 million residents, the UAE experiences a deficiency in addressing the increasing demand for in-home care services. Efforts like tele-supervision and international recruitment are underway to mitigate these gaps, particularly for ICU and geriatric specialty areas.

Additional growth drivers and challenges include: digitally enabled remote-monitoring projects, the post-COVID preference for in-home care, and limited insurance reimbursement for devices.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, therapeutic products represented 46.28% of the UAE home healthcare market share, with strong demand for medication management and IV infusions. Device safety standards and regulatory requirements benefit established vendors, while mobility care products are growing at an 11.21% CAGR driven by increased demand for postoperative rehabilitation. Diagnostic products are expanding in importance due to advancements in telemedicine and AI technology. Rehabilitation therapy held a 37.74% market share, underpinned by policies favoring early hospital discharges and community rehabilitation.

Companies Covered in the Report:

NMC Healthcare

Manzil Home Health Services

Aster DM Healthcare

Mediclinic Middle East

VPS Healthcare

SEHA Emirates Home Healthcare

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (Home Care)

Amana Healthcare

Prime Healthcare Group

Emirates Home Nursing

THB Home Health Care

Health2Home

Omega Care Dubai

Ishraq Home Health Care

Alleanza Healthcare

Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare

Sublime Nursing

Burjeel Home Care

Al Zeyarat Home Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftwhp7

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