GCC Foodservice Market Outlook, 2031: USD 122 Billion Opportunity Backed by Vision 2030 as QSRs Expand Rapidly

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Foodservice - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC foodservice market is poised for significant growth, with its value projected to surge from USD 68.99 billion in 2026 to USD 121.93 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 12.07%. This expansion is underpinned by Vision 2030-led economic diversification, enhanced by sovereign-backed manufacturing, tourism infrastructure developments, and technological advancements that bolster operational efficiency.

GCC Foodservice Market Trends and Insights

The rapid expansion of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) across the GCC aligns with strategic objectives related to Vision 2030, aimed at reaching 150 million annual visitors for Saudi Arabia. Regional chains such as ALBAIK leveraging established frameworks and emerging brands like Pickl utilizing franchise models illustrate how QSRs are capturing growth and achieving rapid geographic coverage. This trend is amplified by mega-projects like NEOM and developments at Sindalah, which prioritize scalable, standardized dining concepts suitable for local and international audiences.

With tourism-driven foodservice demand, the UAE recorded 17.15 million international visitors in 2023, while Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is anticipated to drive unprecedented infrastructure demands. Projects such as the Red Sea Project and NEOM are creating new consumption hubs, requiring a diverse range of F&B offerings from quick-service to luxury dining. Moreover, Dubai's Exhibition Centre's USD 10 billion expansion signals sustained demand for hospitality services, with trade events like Gulfood 2026 enhancing the need for specialized catering and operational partnerships.

Real estate pressures are evident as retail rents in Dubai increased by 10.5% in 2024, with Abu Dhabi seeing a 14.7% rise. This scenario prompts operators to reevaluate strategies, favoring those with robust balance sheets over smaller independents. Cloud kitchens are emerging as cost-effective solutions in response, with Dubai's logistics rent surge directing operations towards innovative space utilization and technology-driven service models.

Segment Analysis

The report segments the market by foodservice type (Cafes & Bars, Cloud Kitchen, Full Service Restaurants, Quick Service Restaurants), outlet (Chained, Independent), location, service type (Dine-In, Takeaway, Delivery), and geography. The report provides in-depth forecasts and analysis of the market dynamics.

Quick Service Restaurants hold a 45.93% market share as of 2025, benefitting from consumer preferences for convenience and standardized quality. The advent of cloud kitchens, growing at a 12.28% CAGR through 2031, reflects the market's shift towards delivery-optimized dining solutions, driven by high real estate costs and evolving consumer habits. Chained outlets dominate with 57.76% market share in 2025, maintaining substantial growth as they leverage economies of scale and brand recognition in competitive markets.

Independent outlets, while facing challenges from rising costs, retain niche value through specialized offerings and local expertise. However, many are adopting franchise models or seeking alliances with larger chains for operational and financial support necessary for expansion.

Additional Benefits of Purchasing this Report

Access to the market estimate sheet in Excel format

Three months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS

4.2.1 Number Of Outlets

4.2.2 Average Order Value

4.2.3 Menu Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rapid expansion of quick-service chains

4.3.2 Rising tourism linked to mega-events (Expo City, Vision 2030)

4.3.3 E-commerce integrations driving cloud-kitchen demand

4.3.4 Growth of healthy/functional menus

4.3.5 AI-optimised demand forecasting for inventory cuts

4.3.6 Sovereign-fund investment in domestic F&B manufacturing

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High real-estate rents in premium retail zones

4.4.2 Growing -eat-at-home- preference post-inflation

4.4.3 Tightening labour-nationalisation quotas

4.4.4 Import-dependent supply-chain volatility

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Foodservice Type

5.1.1 Cafes & Bars

5.1.1.1 By Cuisine

5.1.1.1.1 Bars & Pubs

5.1.1.1.2 Cafes

5.1.1.1.3 Juice/Smoothie/Desserts Bars

5.1.1.1.4 Specialist Coffee & Tea Shops

5.1.2 Cloud Kitchen

5.1.3 Full Service Restaurants

5.1.3.1 By Cuisine

5.1.3.1.1 Asian

5.1.3.1.2 European

5.1.3.1.3 Latin American

5.1.3.1.4 Middle Eastern

5.1.3.1.5 North American

5.1.3.1.6 Other FSR Cuisines

5.1.4 Quick Service Restaurants

5.1.4.1 By Cuisine

5.1.4.1.1 Bakeries

5.1.4.1.2 Burger

5.1.4.1.3 Ice Cream

5.1.4.1.4 Meat-based Cuisines

5.1.4.1.5 Pizza

5.1.4.1.6 Other QSR Cuisines

5.2 Outlet

5.2.1 Chained Outlets

5.2.2 Independent Outlets

5.3 Location

5.3.1 Leisure

5.3.2 Lodging

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Standalone

5.3.5 Travel

5.4 Service Type

5.4.1 Dine-in

5.4.2 Takeaway

5.4.3 Delivery



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Strategic Moves

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Landscape

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Al Tazaj Fakeih

6.4.2 Alamar Foods Co.

6.4.3 ALBAIK Food Systems Co. SA

6.4.4 Americana Restaurants International PLC

6.4.5 Galadari Ice Cream Co. Ltd LLC

6.4.6 Herfy Food Service Co.

6.4.7 Kudu Co. for Food & Catering

6.4.8 LuLu Group International

6.4.9 MH Alshaya Co. WLL

6.4.10 Nando's Group Holdings Ltd

6.4.11 Riyadh International Catering Corp.

6.4.12 Shahia Food Ltd Co. (Tim Hortons GCC)

6.4.13 The Sultan Center

6.4.14 McDonald's GCC

6.4.15 Subway Arabia

6.4.16 Starbucks MENA (Alshaya)

6.4.17 Krispy Kreme GCC

6.4.18 Five Guys Middle East

6.4.19 Papa John's GCC

6.4.20 Caribou Coffee GCC



7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydup52

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.