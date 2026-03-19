Bimergen Awards Construction Contract for 40 MW / 80 MWh Texas Battery Energy Storage System to TruGrid

Newport Beach, CA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESS.WS), a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the United States, today announced the Company has awarded the construction contract to TruGrid, a leading energy storage and solar company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

The Texas-based projects include projects in Port Lavaca, Corpus Christi, Victoria, and McAllen, totaling 40 megawatts (MW) / 80 megawatt hours (MWh). Bimergen acquired 8 late-stage 9.9 MW distributed generation (DG) battery energy storage projects strategically positioned in the ERCOT South region of Texas.

“By partnering with experienced EPC providers like TruGrid, we can bring these projects online efficiently while delivering forward-looking solutions that strengthen the grids and create lasting value.” said Cole Johnson, Bimergen Energy Co-CEO.

“Securing this contract soon after the acquisition reflects our team’s disciplined execution, industry connections, and clear focus on advancing development assets into operating assets, thus delivering meaningful value for our shareholders,” added Bob Brilion, Co-CEO of Bimergen Energy.

TruGrid’s scope of work includes all engineering activities, as well as civil, structural, and electrical construction.

“Being selected by Bimergen for these projects reflects the importance of partnering with an EPC provider that delivers true bankability and certainty of execution,” said Chris Finley, TruGrid Chief Commercial Officer. “At TruGrid, our focus is on consistent, best-in-class project delivery that brings projects online safely, on time, and on budget. These assets are critical to strengthening grid reliability and flexibility across Texas, and our team is committed to executing at a level that gives our partners and stakeholders full confidence in the outcome.”

For more information about TruGrid, please visit www.trugridpower.com

Bimergen is advancing a robust development pipeline of an additional 2 GWh in BESS projects, representing approximately $150 million in revenue from project development. These projects underpin the company’s strategic goal of achieving $300 to $400 million in annual energy arbitrage revenue within the next three to four years.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESSWS) is a U.S.-based independent power producer specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS). Bimergen develops utility-scale and distributed storage projects designed to provide grid reliability, renewable integration, and flexible energy solutions. Bimergen manages the full project lifecycle, including site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. Its portfolio spans multiple power markets across the United States.

For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit www.bimergen.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Bimergen Energy Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Bimergen Energy Corporation undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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