Qatar Foodservice Market Analysis Report 2026-2031: Tourism Sector Expansion Drives Premium Dining Demand

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Foodservice - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatar foodservice market is poised for substantial growth, expanding from USD 2.00 billion in 2025 to USD 2.18 billion in 2026 and projected to reach USD 3.35 billion by 2031 with an 8.97% CAGR. Influenced by increased inbound tourism, a predominantly young expatriate population, and mandatory electronic payments, transactional volumes are rising in Qatar's dining sector. The emergence of cloud kitchens, digital ordering platforms, and autonomous delivery models is transforming operational frameworks.

At the same time, premium restaurants utilize Michelin Guide Doha and "Taste of Qatar" ratings to capitalize on high-end consumer demand. Food security initiatives at Hamad Port and a strategic freight master plan counter import-reliant supply chain risks, ensuring menu diversity and price steadiness. With a fragmented operator landscape and efficient cloud kitchen licensing, there is an opportunity for new market entrants to gain rapid traction in Qatar's foodservice industry.

Tourism Sector Expansion Drives Premium Dining Demand

In 2024, Qatar welcomed 5.08 million visitors, with aims to reach 6 million by 2030, aligning with its National Vision 2030. This tourism surge drives robust growth in the foodservice sector, buoyed by initiatives like the "Taste of Qatar," which partners with Ipsos to classify restaurants across seven categories, emphasizing culinary appeal. The Michelin Guide Doha 2025 establishes quality benchmarks, further positioning Qatar as a global dining destination. The symbiotic relationship between tourism and foodservice is fostering growth at travel-linked venues, showing an 11.02% CAGR as they enhance capacity. Qatar's tech-savvy populace and compact geography make it an optimum testbed for innovative foodservice technologies, evidenced by Talabat's collaboration with Qatar Foundation on autonomous delivery trials.

Digital Platform Proliferation Reshapes Service Delivery

Food delivery apps, epitomized by Talabat's expansion from 6 to over 160 employees since 2017, have redefined Qatar's dining habits. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry's streamlined approval process for cloud kitchen licenses, now granting licenses in 1-2 days, has facilitated the rise of new operational models: independent units, multi-brand setups, kitchen-as-a-service offerings, and aggregator hubs. With a 43% annual increase in e-commerce transactions as of September 2024, digital platforms are integral to Qatar's foodservice industry. They also emphasize sustainability through initiatives like reducing disposable cutlery and electric delivery vehicles, appealing to eco-conscious and cost-sensitive consumers.

Regulatory Compliance Framework Intensifies Operational Complexity

The Ministry of Public Health's Watheq system, which tracks nearly 9,000 food establishments, ensures compliance with monitoring protocols under Law No. 8 of 1990. Adhering to ISO 17020 standards, this system collaborates with other state agencies to maintain regulatory oversight. Cloud kitchens encounter additional regulatory hurdles, from obtaining Urban Planning Department approval to fire safety and food handling certifications, necessitating separated service networks and industrial-grade infrastructure. These requirements, enforced through inspections and potential penalties, complicate operations across all market segments.

Other drivers and restraints include:

Expatriate Demographics Fuel Premium Consumption

International Cuisine Expansion Accelerates Market Premiumization

Import Dependency Exposes Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Segment Analysis

The Qatar Foodservice Market Report covers Foodservice Type (Cafe and Bars, Cloud Kitchen, Full Service Restaurants, Quick Service Restaurants), Outlet (Chained Outlets, Independent Outlets), Locations (Leisure, Lodging, Retail, Standalone, Travel), Service Type (Dine-In, Takeaway, Delivery). The Market Forecasts are offered in USD.

In 2025, Full Service Restaurants hold a 45.68% market share, with Cloud Kitchens expected to grow at a 17.10% CAGR through 2031, facilitated by simplified licensing. The "Taste of Qatar" initiative, along with mandatory electronic payment systems, boosts transactional efficiency and consumer experience. Cafe and Bars focus on expatriate preferences, particularly in Doha's business districts, while cloud kitchens adhere to operational regulations ensuring traditional standards.

Independent outlets, commanding a 69.42% market share in 2025, thrive on entrepreneurial agility and local responsiveness, while chained outlets leverage brand efficiency for rapid expansion. The Ministry of Labor's processing of over 30,000 new recruitment applications in Q4 2024 reflects continued workforce availability. As rental costs rise, hybrid food hall models, like Msheireb Properties, support independent creativity within structured environments.

Additional report benefits:

Market estimate sheet (Excel format)

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS

4.1 Number of Outlets

4.2 Average Order Value

4.3 Regulatory Framework



5 MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Expanding tourism sector, increasing international and regional visitors

5.2.2 Widespread adoption of food delivery apps and online ordering platforms

5.2.3 Rising disposable incomes & large expatriate base

5.2.4 Growing trend for international cuisines and QSR

5.2.5 Integration of digital technologies, such as contactless payment and self-service kiosks

5.2.6 Large, young demographic favoring frequent dining out and fast service

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Stringent compliance with food safety and environmental regulations

5.3.2 Supply chain disruptions due to dependence on imported food products

5.3.3 High rents & outlet saturation in prime districts

5.3.4 Skill shortages and workforce gaps in hospitality and foodservice sectors

5.4 Regulatory Outlook

5.5 Porter's Five Forces

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

6.1 By Foodservice Type

6.1.1 Cafe and Bars

6.1.1.1 By Cuisine

6.1.1.1.1 Bars & Pubs

6.1.1.1.2 Cafe

6.1.1.1.3 Juice/Smoothie/Desserts Bars

6.1.1.1.4 Specialist Coffee & Tea Shops

6.1.2 Cloud Kitchen

6.1.3 Full Service Restaurants

6.1.3.1 By Cuisine

6.1.3.1.1 Asian

6.1.3.1.2 European

6.1.3.1.3 Latin American

6.1.3.1.4 Middle Eastern

6.1.3.1.5 North American

6.1.3.1.6 Other FSR Cuisines

6.1.4 Quick Service Restaurants

6.1.4.1 By Cuisine

6.1.4.1.1 Bakeries

6.1.4.1.2 Burger

6.1.4.1.3 Ice Cream

6.1.4.1.4 Meat-based Cuisines

6.1.4.1.5 Pizza

6.1.4.1.6 Other QSR Cuisines

6.2 By Outlet

6.2.1 Chained Outlets

6.2.2 Independent Outlets

6.3 By Locations

6.3.1 Leisure

6.3.2 Lodging

6.3.3 Retail

6.3.4 Sandalone

6.3.5 Travel

6.4 By Service Type

6.4.1 Dine-in

6.4.2 Takeaway

6.4.3 Delivery



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Market Concentration

7.2 Strategic Moves

7.3 Market Ranking Analysis

7.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials (if available), Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

7.4.1 Al Jassim Group

7.4.2 Al Mana Restaurants & Food Co.

7.4.3 Al Amar Foods Co.

7.4.4 Almuftah Group

7.4.5 Americana Restaurants International PLC

7.4.6 Apparel Group

7.4.7 Domino's Pizza (Alamar)

7.4.8 Fine Indian Dining Group

7.4.9 Jollibee Foods Corp.

7.4.10 LuLu Group International

7.4.11 M.H. Alshaya Co. WLL

7.4.12 Mohammad Hamad Al Mana Group

7.4.13 Oryx Group for Food Services

7.4.14 Shater Abbas

7.4.15 Tanmiah Foods Co.

7.4.16 Teatime

7.4.17 Starbucks Corporation

7.4.18 Restaurant Brands International

7.4.19 McDonald's Corporation

7.4.20 Universal Food Company WLL



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hf8vle

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