Middle East Media & Entertainment Market Report 2026-2031: Includes Profiles of Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC Group), Orbit Showtime Network, beIN MEDIA GROUP and More

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Media and Entertainment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East media and entertainment market is poised for significant growth, with its value projected to reach USD 48.43 billion by 2026. This marks an increase from USD 44.16 billion in 2025, with further projections indicating a rise to USD 76.79 billion by 2031, driven by a CAGR of 9.66% over 2026-2031. The market's rapid growth is fueled by Vision 2030's push for economic diversification, extensive 5G and fiber roll-outs, and a predominantly young population embracing digital media.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are key players, with Saudi Arabia bolstering demand through heavy state investment and the UAE leveraging advanced connectivity and a pro-innovation regulatory environment. The convergence of online video, gaming, and immersive formats is facilitated by widespread smartphone usage, robust cloud infrastructure, and metaverse initiatives. Regional broadcasters and global streaming services are engaging in strategic collaborations, reshaping the market, while flexible monetization strategies are crucial to navigate currency fluctuations affecting advertising.

Market Trends and Dynamics

The deployment of 5G networks and fiber broadband continues at an accelerated pace, with telecommunications incumbents expanding 5G coverage across major cities. Saudi Telecom Company, with an investment of over USD 2.4 billion in 2024, exemplifies the shift from voice-based services to digital solutions. In the UAE, fiber-to-the-home penetration surpasses 95%, prompting operators to monetize bandwidth with premium over-the-top (OTT) bundles and interactive advertisements.

The widespread adoption of smartphones, with regional penetration over 90% in 2024, along with a doubling of smart-TV connections in Saudi homes, enables growth in OTT consumption. This shift allows consumers to move away from traditional satellite services towards direct-to-consumer applications, enhancing subscription loyalty while expanding the reach for targeted advertising. As internet speeds improve, mobile viewing now surpasses linear TV among the younger demographic.

Challenges

Despite measures to curb piracy, illicit streaming remains a significant challenge, as highlighted by the shutdown of the illegal portal Cima4U in 2024. This underscores the loss of potential revenue impacting premium platforms. Approximately 23% of regional users continue to access pirate IPTV boxes, and account sharing rates reach 35% in Saudi Arabia, undermining subscription revenues and deterring premium advertisers seeking verified reach.

Market Insights

The report meticulously analyzes segments by type, platform, revenue model, and more, offering comprehensive forecasts. The list of companies covered includes notable market influencers such as Middle East Broadcasting Center, Orbit Showtime Network, and beIN MEDIA GROUP, among others. Purchasers of the report will benefit from market estimate sheets and dedicated analyst support.

Government-backed mega-events drive demand for diverse content, while esports and in-app micro-transactions rapidly gain traction. However, regulatory and censorship differences across the region present challenges. The segment amassed USD 13.22 billion in 2025, representing 29.93% of the market. Advertising, valued at USD 7.24 billion, is expected to grow at an 11.05% CAGR, driven by evolving programmatic tools.

The transition to hybrid platforms is evident as online and app-based environments account for over 59% of 2025 revenue. Hybrid models that blend linear channels with on-demand libraries are advancing at a 10.65% CAGR, reflecting consumer demand for varied viewing options. Innovations like MBC's inclusion of Netflix in the MBCNOW TV box illustrate the strategic bundling efforts to protect linear advertising while tapping into global streaming content.

For advertisers, platform diversity offers enhanced targeting options despite complicating viewership reach. Cross-screen campaigns integrating linear and OTT ratings with social video engagements are becoming essential. First-party data from hybrid login models strengthens market positions, offering a competitive edge over digital-only competitors without broadcast networks.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Accelerated rollout of 5G networks and fibre broadband

4.2.2 Booming smartphone and smart-TV penetration enabling OTT growth

4.2.3 Government-funded mega-events (Vision 2030, Expo City) boosting content demand

4.2.4 Rapid rise of esports and in-app micro-transactions

4.2.5 Arabic-language original production incentives

4.2.6 Growing diaspora demand for Middle-East content on global platforms

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High levels of piracy and illicit streaming sites

4.3.2 Fragmented regulatory and censorship regimes across countries

4.3.3 Talent shortage in advanced VFX/game development

4.3.4 Currency-linked ad-spend volatility due to oil price swings

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Social Media Landscape

4.8.1 Market Overview and Key Growth Areas

4.8.2 Outlook of Platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, Messaging)

4.8.3 Key Social-Media Advertising Statistics

4.8.4 Regulatory Landscape and Censorship

4.9 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUES)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Digital Music

5.1.1.1 Music Downloads

5.1.1.2 Music Streaming

5.1.2 Video Games

5.1.3 Video-on-Demand

5.1.3.1 Subscription VoD (SVoD)

5.1.3.2 Transaction VoD (TVoD)

5.1.3.3 Electronic Sell-Through/Downloads

5.1.4 E-Publishing

5.1.5 Advertising

5.1.5.1 Digital Advertising

5.1.5.2 Newspaper

5.1.5.3 Magazine

5.1.5.4 Television

5.1.5.5 Radio

5.1.5.6 Outdoor Advertising

5.1.6 Internet Access Services

5.2 By Platform

5.2.1 Online/Digital

5.2.2 Traditional/Linear

5.2.3 Hybrid (Omnichannel)

5.3 By Revenue Model

5.3.1 Subscription-Based

5.3.2 Advertising-Supported

5.3.3 Pay-Per-View/Transactional

5.3.4 Freemium/In-App Purchase

5.4 By End-User Age Group

5.4.1 Generation Z (?24)

5.4.2 Millennials (25-40)

5.4.3 Generation X (41-56)

5.4.4 Baby Boomers (57+)

5.5 By Device

5.5.1 Smartphones

5.5.2 Smart TVs and Connected TV Devices

5.5.3 PCs and Laptops

5.5.4 Tablets

5.5.5 Gaming Consoles

5.5.6 VR/AR Headsets

5.6 By Country

5.6.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.3 Qatar

5.6.4 Kuwait

5.6.5 Bahrain

5.6.6 Rest of Middle East



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Middle East Broadcasting Center FZ-LLC (MBC Group)

6.4.2 Orbit Showtime Network FZ-LLC

6.4.3 beIN MEDIA GROUP LLC

6.4.4 Abu Dhabi Media Company PJSC

6.4.5 Arab Media Group LLC

6.4.6 StarzPlay Arabia FZ-LLC

6.4.7 Anghami Inc.

6.4.8 Rotana Media Group Holding Company

6.4.9 Intigral Inc.

6.4.10 Eye Media LLC

6.4.11 Moby Group FZ-LLC

6.4.12 CMT Technologies FZ-LLC

6.4.13 Zawya Limited

6.4.14 VOX Cinemas LLC

6.4.15 twofour54 FZ-LLC

6.4.16 Telfaz11 Creative Media Productions LLC

6.4.17 Gulf Film LLC

6.4.18 Dubai Media Incorporated

6.4.19 Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) JSC

6.4.20 Kuwait National Cinema Company (KNCC) K.S.C.P.

6.4.21 Qatar Media Corporation

6.4.22 Al Arabiya News Channel FZ-LLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21zfxx

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