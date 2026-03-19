Middle East & Africa Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Market 2026-2031 - GCC's Robust Public-Transit Expansion Fuels Opportunities for Digital Advertisers

Dublin, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Digital Out of Home (DOOH) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) market is set to experience notable growth, with its market size forecasted to reach USD 0.41 billion in 2026, up from USD 0.36 billion in 2025. By 2031, projections estimate the market will soar to USD 0.75 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.95% from 2026 to 2031.

This robust expansion is largely attributed to significant developments such as NEOM's USD 500 billion smart-city project, the UAE's near-universal 5G coverage, and comprehensive digital transformation strategies. These initiatives are embedding DOOH screens across mobility, retail, and tourism networks, aligning the sector with the region's smart-city utilities. Notably, increasing smartphone penetration, public transit expansions, and regulatory pushes towards data-driven services further consolidate its position.

International media entities are boosting investments as climate-resilient technologies gain traction. These include renewable-powered LED arrays and AI scheduling systems that adhere to environmental mandates. Conversely, regional players leverage cultural knowledge and government collaborations to protect market share, fostering a innovative fusion of global expertise and local insights.

Key Market Trends and Insights:

Shift Towards Digital Advertising: As social media engagement peaks and mobile web traffic exceeds 80%, advertisers are reallocating budgets from static billboards to digital platforms. The growth in Egypt's ICT sector exemplifies the surge in digital commerce and demand for measurable campaigns. Advanced platforms like VIOOH and Broadsign facilitate this transition, enabling programmatic buying, dynamic creatives, and audience segmentation on roadways and mall screens. Initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2021 recognize DOOH as a crucial component of omnichannel communication, promoting synchronized ad delivery across devices to extend reach beyond traditional outdoor advertising.

As social media engagement peaks and mobile web traffic exceeds 80%, advertisers are reallocating budgets from static billboards to digital platforms. The growth in Egypt's ICT sector exemplifies the surge in digital commerce and demand for measurable campaigns. Advanced platforms like VIOOH and Broadsign facilitate this transition, enabling programmatic buying, dynamic creatives, and audience segmentation on roadways and mall screens. Initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2021 recognize DOOH as a crucial component of omnichannel communication, promoting synchronized ad delivery across devices to extend reach beyond traditional outdoor advertising. Expansion of Public-Transit Infrastructure: GCC nations are heavily investing in metro, tram, and bus rapid-transit projects, vastly enlarging screen real estate and presenting captive audiences. Projects such as Riyadh Metro and Dubai Route 2020 significantly contribute to this landscape, with transit authorities favoring digital formats for their versatile display capabilities. The consistent commuter footfall offers reliable impression counts, enticing global brands to divert television budgets towards transit advertising. With passenger volumes set to double by 2030, the market is on an upward trajectory that closely follows infrastructure growth milestones.

GCC nations are heavily investing in metro, tram, and bus rapid-transit projects, vastly enlarging screen real estate and presenting captive audiences. Projects such as Riyadh Metro and Dubai Route 2020 significantly contribute to this landscape, with transit authorities favoring digital formats for their versatile display capabilities. The consistent commuter footfall offers reliable impression counts, enticing global brands to divert television budgets towards transit advertising. With passenger volumes set to double by 2030, the market is on an upward trajectory that closely follows infrastructure growth milestones. Stringent Advertising Regulations: Regulatory frameworks, such as Dubai's 2020 Decree No. 06, require prior approvals for advertisements and restrict placements on certain cultural sites. These mandates aim to preserve social norms yet complicate the approval processes, elongating campaign launch timelines compared to Western counterparts. Local regulatory bodies emphasize the prominence of the Arabic language and respect for religious values, highlighting the necessity for advertisers to calibrate their creative strategies accordingly.

Segment Analysis

Indoor screens constituted 27.35% of the market in 2025, with projections indicating a CAGR of 13.6% through 2031. These installations thrive in climate-controlled environments, reducing maintenance costs against challenging desert conditions. Airport and mall operators are optimizing indoor networks for omnichannel commerce, significantly enhanced through interactive elements like 8K walls and QR codes.

Meanwhile, outdoor media sustained a 72.65% market share in 2025, with configurations such as highway digital billboards around major routes delivering exponential impressions. Billboards, synonymous with the region's vehicular commuting habits, maintained a 52.10% share, while transit advertising is predicted to lead growth rates with a 14.05% CAGR through 2031.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

JCDecaux SE

ELAN Media W.L.L.

BackLite Media LLC

Hypermedia FZ LLC

Abu Dhabi Media Company PJSC

Dooha Media W.L.L.

EyeMedia Advertising W.L.L.

Pikasso SARL

Elevision Media FZ LLC

Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising CJSC

Faden Media Company Ltd.

Hills Advertising LLC

Arabian Outdoor Advertising LLC

MBC Media Solutions FZ LLC

Al Barq Digital Media LLC

Publicity Qatar W.L.L.

Sahara Media Advertising Co. LLC

Ethraa Advertising Company LLC

Wow Media LLC

Al Fahad Advertising LLC

Blue Rhine Media LLC

Pixcom Technologies LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7a19z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.