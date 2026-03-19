Poppy Seeds Market to Surpass USD 293 Million by 2031 Fueled by Growing Bakery Applications and Strong European Food Processing Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global poppy seeds market size was valued at USD 230 million in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 239.53 million in 2026 to USD 293.34 million by 2031, with a 4.14% CAGR. Although poppy seeds remain a niche ingredient by volume, steady expansion is being driven by rising value realization across food, personal care, and specialty ingredient applications. Market growth reflects a shift away from commodity usage toward functional, clean-label, and compliance-certified sourcing, positioning poppy seeds as a premium ingredient rather than a decorative additive.

Poppy Seeds Market Trends & Forecast

Functional Foods and Plant-Based Nutrition Drive Ingredient Demand

Poppy seeds are gaining traction across functional bakery, gluten-free, and plant-based applications due to their high protein content, mineral density, and functional binding properties. Clean-label bakers use them to naturally fortify breads and pastries, while gluten-free producers value their ability to improve structure, moisture retention, and flavor without heavy starch use. At the same time, rising vegan and sports-nutrition adoption is expanding use beyond soy and pea proteins, with poppy seeds increasingly incorporated into energy bars, plant-based beverages, and meat alternatives. These combined food and nutrition applications support premium pricing and broaden market reach across developed and emerging regions.

Clean-Label Beauty and Specialty Processing Support Premiumization

In cosmetics, cold-pressed poppy seed oil is benefiting from demand for lightweight, plant-based emollients rich in linoleic acid and antioxidants, positioning it as a natural alternative to synthetic ingredients in skin-care formulations. Across food and personal care uses, manufacturers are investing in advanced processing techniques such as cold grinding, controlled atmospheres, and precision milling to preserve quality, limit oxidation, and maintain consistency. These processing upgrades not only protect functional performance but also reinforce premium positioning and help offset rising raw-material and compliance costs.

Poppy Seeds Market Segment Dynamics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East

Africa

Report Coverage Includes

Production Analysis (Volume)



Consumption Analysis (Value and Volume)

Export Analysis (Value and Volume)

Import Analysis (Value and Volume)

Price Trend Analysis

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-poppy-seed-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Regional Dynamics Highlight Premiumization Patterns

Europe Maintains Leadership, Asia-Pacific Accelerates Growth

Europe remains the largest consumption region, supported by long-standing bakery traditions and strong demand for certified, low-alkaloid poppy seeds. While overall volumes are mature, premium and organic segments continue to expand.

Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization, dietary diversification, and modernization of traditional recipes, particularly in India. North America shows steady but selective growth, with importers tightening supplier requirements to meet regulatory expectations and support premium positioning.

Other regions, including the Middle East, South America, and Africa, remain smaller but are gradually expanding as exposure to global cuisines and disposable incomes rise.



“Poppy seed demand reflects steady consumption patterns across food applications, supported by established trade flows and regional preferences. Mordor Intelligence’s balanced use of verified data sources and consistent review process offers a more reliable perspective than fragmented or selectively derived market estimates.” Says, Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Competitive Landscape Shifts Toward Compliance and Quality

The poppy seeds market remains highly fragmented, with numerous regional growers and processors operating alongside a smaller group of export-focused specialists. Competitive advantage is increasingly defined by compliance capability, processing quality, and batch-level consistency rather than scale alone.

Producers specializing in low-alkaloid cultivars and traceable supply chains are gaining preference among global buyers. Long-term supplier partnerships are replacing spot purchasing as manufacturers seek to mitigate regulatory and reputational risk.

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