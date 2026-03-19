UNCF NEW ENGLAND Raises Record-Breaking $800,000 for HBCUs and Student Success

BOSTON, MA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 12, the 2026 UNCF “A Mind Is…”® New England Gala at the Seaport Hotel Boston achieved resounding success, honoring Demond Martin, Governor Charlie Baker and Pamela Everhart. The event raised a record-breaking $800,000 to ensure UNCF continues lighting the way as a beacon of hope, providing students with access to the resources needed to get to and through college and into fulfilling career opportunities.

More than 250 corporate visionaries, community leaders and advocates gathered to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and provide talented students in New England and beyond with the financial resources necessary to alleviate the rising costs of higher education.

Since 1944, UNCF has empowered more than 550,000 students to earn degrees. As the nation’s leading advocate for HBCUs, UNCF understands that investments in deserving students and these vital institutions do more than fund degrees—they fuel the economic engines of generational wealth and community-wide prosperity.

“As we lean into our anniversary theme, “From Promise to Prosperity: UNCF Lights the Way,” we continue to light the way by providing students with the scholarships, resources and career pathways necessary to turn a life-changing education into a reality,” said Arleaya Martin, area development director, UNCF New England. “For more than 80 years, UNCF has recognized that an investment in talented students and our nation’s HBCUs is an investment in our collective future.”

Each of the evening’s honorees has made significant contributions to the community and the mission of educational equity:

Demond Martin was recognized for his exemplary efforts to alleviate inequities in education and healthcare for underserved communities.

was recognized for his exemplary efforts to alleviate inequities in education and healthcare for underserved communities. Governor Charlie Baker was honored for his forward-thinking leadership in supporting UNCF’s launch of two innovative internship programs, providing access to opportunities within Boston’s premier asset management and life sciences sectors.

was honored for his forward-thinking leadership in supporting UNCF’s launch of two innovative internship programs, providing access to opportunities within Boston’s premier asset management and life sciences sectors. Pamela Everhart was celebrated for her unwavering commitment to blazing pathways for brilliant students to achieve economic mobility and graduate with little to no debt through Fidelity Investments®’ Invest in My Education (ME)SM initiative.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by Soul of Boston, one of the city's premier dance bands, featuring a high-energy set of arrangements spanning the 1970s through the 2000s.

Special thanks to event gold sponsors, Adage Capital Management, Delta Air Lines, Fidelity Investments®, The Kraft Group and Wellington Management; silver sponsors, Carl J. Martignetti, John and Stephanie Connaughton, Martin J. and Tristin Charitable Trust, M&T Bank | Wilmington Trust, The Baupost Group and WellWithAll; and bronze sponsors, Amy and David Abrams, Bentley University, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Drs. Uzo and Erik Erlingsson, Eastern Bank | Cambridge Trust, Geode Capital Management, JPMorgan Chase, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Rapid7, Red Sox Foundation, TJX Companies and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

“UNCF remains a beacon of hope, bridging the gap between potential and opportunity,” said Diego Aviles, senior vice president, UNCF Northeast. “With the support of our visionary partners, we continue to envision a nation where all students have equal access to a college education that prepares them for rich intellectual lives, competitive careers and engaged citizenship.”

To learn more about upcoming events, please contact Arleaya Martin at arleaya.martin@uncf.org. To donate in support of this important work, please visit UNCF.org/BostonGive.

About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 11,000 scholarships totaling more than $62 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

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