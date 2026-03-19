OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ: OMSE) Secures Approximately US$2.6 Million in Surface Wellhead System (SWS) Orders

Singapore, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Singapore and Indonesia have secured new surface wellhead system orders and a contract extension totaling approximately US$2.6 million from oil and gas operators in Oman, Pakistan and Indonesia. These orders reflect continued momentum in the Company's strategy to grow its SWS business across new and existing international markets, deepening customer relationships while expanding its geographic footprint in the Asia Pacific and MENA regions.

OMS Oilfield Services Pte. Ltd. ("OMS Singapore"), the Company's largest subsidiary, received a US$1.0 million order for surface wellhead systems from an existing customer in Oman, a local oilfield services provider serving multiple Omani operators. OMS Singapore has been supplying this customer for approximately 18 months, deepening its understanding of the Omani market. The products will be manufactured at OMS's Singapore facility, with deliveries scheduled for 2026.

OMS Singapore also secured a US$0.26 million order from a new customer in Pakistan, Orient Petroleum Inc. ("OPI"), a leading Pakistani exploration and production company. This new relationship builds on OMS's expanding presence in Pakistan, following the Company's landmark installation of the country's first smart intelligent wellhead system for MOL Pakistan in October 2025 and subsequent specialty connector orders from Pakistani customers announced in January 2026. This order marks another important technical milestone for OMS, representing the Company's first 10,000 PSI full wellhead and production tree system in the country. OMS won the order by meeting OPI's stringent technical specifications and delivery requirements, demonstrating the Company’s localized manufacturing advantages, agility and speed.

Furthermore, PT OMS Oilfield Services ("OMS Indonesia"), one of OMS's longest-established subsidiaries, received a US$1.3 million extension to an existing three-year supply contract with Pertamina Hulu Rokan, a major Indonesian upstream operator, due to demand exceeding the original contract value. The extension underscores the operator's continued confidence in OMS's surface wellhead equipment and delivery capabilities, as well as strong and growing regional drilling demand. The products will be manufactured at OMS’s Duri facility in Indonesia.

Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS, commented, "These orders demonstrate the breadth of our surface wellhead business across multiple geographies and customer segments. The contract extension with Pertamina Hulu Rokan reflects deep operator confidence in our products, while our first 10,000 PSI full win opens the door to higher-value opportunities as Pakistan's energy sector continues to develop. With a healthy order pipeline, debt-free balance sheet and strong localized manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to continue expanding our SWS customer base across the Asia Pacific and MENA regions."

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted engineered solutions supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@omsos.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: omsos@thepiacentegroup.com