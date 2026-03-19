GXO and Hasbro Open Flagship U.S. Distribution Center

Next‑generation facility highlights long‑standing partnership and accelerates logistics capabilities for Hasbro’s iconic global brands

GREENWICH, Conn., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the grand opening of Hasbro’s new flagship 600,000‑square‑foot distribution center in Midway, Georgia. The state‑of‑the‑art facility marks a major milestone in GXO and Hasbro’s decades‑long partnership. The center significantly expands Hasbro’s omni‑channel distribution capabilities and enhances supply chain efficiency across North America.

“As Hasbro’s strategic logistics partner, we’re proud to help bring this groundbreaking U.S. flagship distribution center to life,” said Michael Jacobs, President, Americas & Asia Pacific, GXO. “This facility leverages GXO’s expertise and operational excellence to help Hasbro deliver memorable play experiences with greater speed, accuracy, and reliability. We’re excited to support Hasbro’s next phase of growth and help deliver their famed brands to fans, families and retailers everywhere.”

Located in Liberty County, Georgia, the new distribution hub strengthens Hasbro’s U.S. logistics network by supporting key brick‑and‑mortar retail partners as well as Hasbro Pulse, the company’s direct‑to‑consumer business. The center is expected to generate up to 70 full‑time jobs, with seasonal employment rising to as many as 125 positions during peak holiday periods.

“GXO plays a vital role in helping us deliver the toys and games that fans love,” said Stephanie Beal, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Hasbro. “This new facility enhances our speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency across the network, strengthening our ability to meet demand and deliver for our retailers and fans throughout the year.”

The flagship facility is powered by GXO IQ, an AI-powered, cloud-native operating system developed by GXO to optimize warehouse operations, from optimizing pick paths to anticipating replenishment needs – enabling more intelligent and efficient operations. GXO and Hasbro continue to advance a shared commitment to building a smarter, more resilient, and highly efficient supply chain. Together, the companies are positioned to support future growth, strengthen service across channels, and ensure fans receive the brands they love with exceptional speed and reliability.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contact

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

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