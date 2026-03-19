FREMONT, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As some governments and large buyers move towards locking AI workloads into region-specific platforms, Southeast Asian legal-tech founders face a new crossroads when planning U.S. pilots, sales, and fundraising. Gartner predicted that platform lock-in‚ such as sovereign cloud and country-region artificial intelligence (AI) platforms‚ is expected to grow from 5% to 35% by 2027․ This could create compliance and commercial risks for Southeast Asian legal-tech startups seeking to enter the United States market․

With the proliferation of sovereign-cloud and regionally constrained AI‚ founders targeting U․S․-based pilots‚ enterprise customers located in multiple geographies‚ or cross-border investment should pay particular attention to their data flows and their management of data transfer and governance․

What founders need to know

Local AI platforms may incorporate new residency and processing requirements: Governments and large buyers may require the use of government-approved local platforms, or mandate that cross-border data transfers are restricted. This will complicate U.S.-based pilots and enterprise procurement.

Governments and large buyers may require the use of government-approved local platforms, or mandate that cross-border data transfers are restricted. This will complicate U.S.-based pilots and enterprise procurement. Commercial tradeoffs stack up: regional LLMs may provide stronger capabilities for legal compliance‚ non-English languages‚ etc․‚ but deploying LLMs across multiple regions increases friction for US-based customers or acquirers․

regional LLMs may provide stronger capabilities for legal compliance‚ non-English languages‚ etc․‚ but deploying LLMs across multiple regions increases friction for US-based customers or acquirers․ This raises the bar: U․S․ buyers/investors are increasingly expecting additional due diligence like auditable data flow diagrams‚ documented subprocessors‚ and contractual transfer mechanisms (e․g․‚ SCCs‚ BCRs‚ or equivalent)․



Why this matters

Faster procurement and smoother pilots: Residency plans and contractual guarantees can reduce risks and the length of due diligence for enterprises and investors.

Residency plans and contractual guarantees can reduce risks and the length of due diligence for enterprises and investors. Reduced transaction risk: Demonstrable portability and controls make startups more attractive to acquirers and calculated partners.

Demonstrable portability and controls make startups more attractive to acquirers and calculated partners. Better valuation outcomes: When investors price legal and operational risk, transparency about risk mitigation can help stabilize valuations.



“As suggested by Gartner's findings, decisions about platforms require careful consideration. Founders who treat AI-platform and data-residency decisions as investor-grade deliverables will encounter fewer surprises when entering the U.S. market. With that said, it is highly recommended and could be much safer to consult a firm that can guide a startup through this process,” notes Dmitry Shubov, Founder and CEO of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.



Dmitry Shubov Consulting helps Southeast Asian legal-tech startups translate region-specific AI and cloud risks into investor-ready data maps, contractual playbooks, and U.S. go-to-market strategies. If a startup is in need of consulting for international measures such as this, visit the Dmitry Shubov Consulting website.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

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